Former First Round Bust Delivers Shocking Playoff Moment for Eagles

There’s a certain amount of hyperbole that goes into playoff performances, but in the case of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson, what happened in the NFC Wild Card Round could only be referred to in such terms.

That’s because Dotson, who the Eagles obtained in a preseason trade with the Washington Commanders, did something he hasn’t done since November 19, 2023 — he scored a touchdown.

Dotson’s 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead over the Green Bay Packers just 1:32 into the first quarter and following a Packers turnover on the opening kickoff.

That it was Dotson, of all people, was where the shock came in. The 2022 first round pick (No. 16 overall) out of Penn State had just 19 receptions for 216 yards during 17 regular season games and despite the Eagles being in desperate need of a WR2 and Wr3 option at different times.

Commanders’ Embarrassing Run of First Round Picks

No team in the NFL was as bad at drafting players in the first round as the Commanders were from 2021 to 2023 — all 3 of their first round picks in those years were no longer with the team midway through the 2024 season.

Linebacker Jamin Davis (2021) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (2023) were released and Dotson was traded along with a 2025 fifth round pick in exchange for a conditional 2025 third round pick, 2025 fifth round pick and a pair of 2025 seventh round picks.

Dotson missed 5 games as a rookie in 2022 and finished with 35 receptions for 523 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 12 games. Dotson played all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023 but his stats got worse with 49 receptions for 518 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also had arguably the worst hands of any wide receiver in the NFL, leading the league in drop percentage.

“In 2022, Dotson gained 20 or more yards on 28.6% of his catches. Last year that percentage plummeted to 10.2,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote in June 2024. “His average air yards per target was 14.35 as a rookie compared to 9.25 last season … Also, he has an NFL-high 7.0 pass drop percentage in his first two seasons combined.

Dotson Flashed in Final Game of Regular Season

Dotson’s clutch touchdown catch against the Packers might not have come as much of a surprise to those within his locker room — he had a season-high 7 receptions for 94 yards in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants in the regular-season finale. That also came with both Hurts and backup quarterback Kenny Pickett sidelined with injuries and third-string quarterback Tanner McKee making the start.

Part of Dotson’s problem with the Commanders may not have been all on him — some of it may have gone back to the quarterbacks he played with.

“Dotson finally played all 17 games, but his production didn’t jump much in 2023,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote in May 2024. “A big reason was shaky quarterback play, with Sam Howell pacing the league in turnover-worthy plays. While Howell never seemed to establish good connections with either Terry McLaurin or Dotson, Jayden Daniels should quickly change that, especially by targeting Dotson on intermediate routes — where he notched a 96.4 receiving grade in 2023.”