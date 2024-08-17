Commanders Should Trade Trio of Disappointing First Rounders

If the Washington Commanders are going to be the franchise they think they can be moving forward — a consistent playoff team — then they’re going to need to build a team with astute draft picks.

They took a big step in that direction in 2024, when they drafted a group of players that could prove to be the foundation for the franchise for years to come, led by quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Three players who probably won’t be a part of that rebuild? Three consecutive disappointing first-round picks in linebacker Jamin Davis (2021), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2022) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (2023).

While each has underperformed in their own, unique way, the Commanders should try and get whatever value they can for each of them via trades — if that possibility even exists.

Calculating Trade Values For Trio of First Rounders

Washington has already turned down the 5th year option on Davis’ rookie contract that would have paid him $14.4 million in 2025. Still, Davis might have more value than just any random backup.

In 2022, Davis started 15 games for the Commanders and finished with a career-high 104 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 2 fumble recoveries. He missed four games with injury in 2023 but still had 89 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 8 TFL, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

Those type of numbers, with the right finesse, might be selling points to get a late-round pick from another team.

“Since being picked in 2021, he’s played a lot (36 starts, 269 tackles) but had little notable impact for what’s generally been a poor defense,” wrote USA Today’s Nate Davis on Aug. 16. “However with his option declined and Washington’s new regime bringing in free agent LBs Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu and Dante Fowler Jr., who are all listed as starters, seems like the writing is on the wall for Davis.”

Jamin Davis has zero pass rush moves at all like he’s forcing himself to make contact with the OT and no plan when he gets there. The last play is frustrating cause he crashed down instead of playing the edge

🎥: @Mason_Kinnahan pic.twitter.com/Z41lVTaqCv — Saint (@SaintWah) August 12, 2024

Dotson has the most value of the three first-round picks. Wide receivers have never been at more of a premium in the NFL than they are right now. Even middling numbers like Dotson’s — just over 500 receiving yards in each of his first 2 seasons — could be easily explained away because of bad quarterback play.

If a team is in desperate need of wide receiver depth, it’s not hard to imagine getting a mid-round pick in return.

Forbes, the most recent of the picks, also has the least trade value of the three after a rough rookie season. According to PFF, Forbes graded out at 50.9 precent for the season in 14 games with 6 starts — he was one of the NFL’s worst cornerbacks against the run (28.6 percent) and wasn’t much better against the pass (57.6 percent).

It would take Glengarry Glen Ross-level types of salesmanship from Commanders general manager Adam Peters to get another team to bite on Forbes.

Seeing what the Commanders’ new braintrust of Peters and head coach Dan Quinn showed they could do in the 2024 draft, the possibilities of adding 2 or 3 more picks in the next few years is an enticing prospect.

Daniels Not Only Rookie Who Could Contribute in ’24

Daniels is grabbing most of the headlines for the Commanders’ rookie class, but he’s not the only one that could be a key contributor in 2024.

Tight end Ben Sinnott (2nd round), cornerback Mike Sainristil (2nd round), left offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (3rd round) and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (3rd round) all seem on track to be starters or rotation players this season.