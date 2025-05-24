Eagles Fifth Round Pick Could be Trade Bait in Offseason

If the Philadelphia Eagles were trying to send a message as to how they view the future of their defense with the 2025 NFL draft, consider it sent.

Despite already having an NFL All-Pro at one of their inside linebacker spots in Zack Baun, the Eagles went ahead and took Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round (No. 31 overall).

That’s also despite having another emerging star at linebacker in Nakobe Dean, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon suffered in the NFC Wild Card Round, and another up-and-comer in 2024 fifth round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks with the addition of Campbell and the presumptive return of Dean that Trotter becomes the most expendable of that group, singling him out as the Eagles’ top trade asset.

Trading Trotter might be the smartest move for both player and team. He played well enough as a rookie on a Super Bowl-winning team that he would at least bring back an equivalent pick to what the Eagles used to select him.

In turn, Trotter could step into a situation with another team where he can be a starter.

“(General Manager) Howie Roseman’s ability to dominate the draft has been crucial to building this roster,” Ballentine wrote on May 21. “He just seems to find good football players in every class … Jihaad Campbell was ranked 19th on our big board, but they got him with the 31st pick. Their ability to draft and develop talent leaves them with very few actual holes on their roster.”

Trotter’s Father is Legendary Eagles Linebacker

Trotter Jr.’s father, Jeremiah Trotter, played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a two-time NFL All-Pro linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler. Trotter played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1998 to 2009, including 3 separate stints with the Eagles. He’s also one of just 4 linebackers in Eagles history to earn 4 Pro Bowl nods alongside Chuck Bednarik, Bill Bergey and Maxie Baughn.

While Trotter Jr. doesn’t have the ideal size for an NFL linebacker at 6-foot and 228 pounds, he has consistently made up for it in playmaking ability and football IQ.

“He is really smart … always under control,” one anonymous AFC executive told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein about Trotter Jr. before the 2024 draft. “He gets guys lined up and he’s really quick to read and react. If he was a little bigger I could see him going in the first (round).”

Eagles Found Hidden Gem With Baun in 2024

Philadelphia made one of the great free agent signings in franchise history in terms of value when they signed Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2024.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had Baun switch positions from edge rusher to inside linebacker and watched him become a star. In his first season at his new position, Baun was named NFL All-Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl and helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win.

While Campbell might represent the long term future for the position on the Eagles, Baun is the man for the next few years — he signed a 3-year, $51 million contract on March 5 that includes $34 million in guaranteed money.