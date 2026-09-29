Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Apologizes for Actions Toward Bears LB

In the long history of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni losing his cool during games, this 1 probably doesn’t rank that high.

It is still notable, however, because you don’t have to be a professional lip reader to see that what Sirianni was saying to Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson on Monday Night Football was not very nice.

After the game, Sirianni apologized for yelling expletives toward Jackson following an illegal late hit that temporarily knocked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of the game in a 27-7 Week 3 loss in Chicago.

“Obviously, you want to always fight for your players, and protect your players,” Sirianni told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I always come away when I have a moment like that with remorse of, ‘Man, I shouldn’t have let my emotions get the best of me.'”

Hurts returned, but not until after backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw an interception into the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the Bears’ 2-yard-line.

Nick Sirianni Waited Until Week 3 for 1st Meltdown

For Sirianni, it’s not a matter of “if” but of “when” he was eventually going to blow his stack — while he’s been known to go off after both wins and losses, the Eagles’ 1st loss of the season was probably always the betting favorite.

It’s also not like he was breaking the seal on meltdowns in 2026, either. Lest we forget, in January, Sirianni had 1 of his most famous sideline blowups in an upset home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round — a sideline screaming match with former wide receiver A.J. Brown that had to be broken up by Eagles security chief Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro.

“I don’t understand why Nick Sirianni is running down and yelling at A.J. Brown,” Fox Sports analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan said at halftime. “I think it distracts from what your team is trying to do … in my opinion, as a player, I wouldn’t have taken that very well from my coach.”

“Emotions run high,” Sirianni told Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews. “Especially in the playoffs. Of course, after this game, we’ll go back to loving each other. But we’re all fine, thanks.”

Big Dom’s Critical Role Looking Out for Sirianni

In December 2024, Big Dom was the 1 who stepped in and separated Sirianni from ex-Washington Commanders tight end and former (and now current) Eagles tight end Zach Ertz during a confrontation following a regular-season game.

In 2025, Fox Sports aired a video of Sirianni being separated from a group of game officials by Big Dom at halftime of a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In May, the Eagles signed Big Dom to an unspecified contract extension.

“The Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with Dom DiSandro, whose official titles are Senior Advisor to the GM, Chief Security Officer, and Gameday Coaching Operations,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “He has been in Philadelphia since 1999.”