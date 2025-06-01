Eagles Predicted to Bring Back ‘Steady’ $18 Million LB From NFC West

The Philadelphia Eagles got breakout seasons from both of their inside linebackers in 2024, with NFL All-Pro Zack Baun playing his way into a 3-year, $51 million contract and fellow starter Nakobe Dean racking up 128 tackles in his first season as a full time starter.

While Baun is back and healthy for the defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles suddenly find themselves in a pretty precarious place at the other inside linebacker spot. Dean is coming off a serious injury with a torn patellar tendon. The other option, 2025 first round pick Jihaad Campbell, enters the NFL with his own injury issues.

That’s why the Eagles need to move quickly to sign Kyzir White, the best free agent inside linebacker available. White started 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024, with 137 tackles, and started 8 games for the Eagles in 2022.