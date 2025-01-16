Justin Fields Drops 11-Word Message on 2024 Season With Steelers

Quarterback Justin Fields elected not to speak with reporters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dreaded clean-out day earlier this week, but he did leave Yinzer Nation with 11 words ahead of what should be another chaotic 2025 offseason.

“A year full of lessons & blessings. Thankful for it all. 💫” Fields wrote on Instagram on January 15, sharing several memorable photos from his campaign as a Steeler.

It’s the type of message that you come to expect from the talented 25-year-old that has proven to be both reserved and humble.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers’ official Instagram account commented on Fields’ post, although they only sent the handshake emoji twice in response — “🤝🤝.”

It’s set up to be a particularly important few months for Fields. With free agency looming, the former first-round pick will hit the open market for the first time in his career, assuming Pittsburgh does not work out an extension before that.

Fields has expressed a strong interest in returning, but he’s also made it clear that he’s looking for more of a starting opportunity in 2025. Contrary to reports, head coach Mike Tomlin did confirm that the Steelers see Fields as a starting candidate during his end of year press conference.

To add one more wrinkle, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is getting head coaching interviews, and Fields has been vocal about wanting to continue learning the same playbook next year — rather than being forced to start from scratch once again. That’s led some to believe that Fields could follow Smith, should he leave for an HC job.

All this, and we’re only heading into day five following the Steelers’ Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers Insider Expects Justin Fields to Re-Sign at Reasonable Price

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac chatted with fans on January 15, and there was one question on Fields.

“If Justin fields does get signed, what do you think the contract would look like?” The interested party asked.

Dulac’s answer was brief yet optimistic.

“At this point, I believe Justin Fields will be re-signed,” he said. “But I don’t think it will be anything crazy.”

For context, a low-end starting quarterback typically makes anywhere from $25 million per year (Geno Smith) to $37.5 million per year (Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr). In 2024, a high-end backup in competition for a starting role made somewhere from $10 million per year (Sam Darnold) to $12.5 million per year (Gardner Minshew).

As always, Fields’ value will be determined by his market. The more suitors he has that see him as a starter, the more he’ll make. Unless, of course, the Steelers are able to lock him up before the start of free agency.

Dulac’s Thoughts on Steelers’ Alternative QB Options to Justin Fields & Russell Wilson

At this point, a reunion with Fields and/or Russell Wilson is probably still the likeliest outcome for the Steelers in 2025 — especially if Smith returns as the OC.

It’s also very possible that the Steelers choose to re-sign one of the two, pairing them with an upside quarterback prospect in the draft. Someone like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe would pair well with Fields, for example, given both thrive when utilizing their mobility.

Dulac didn’t weigh in on draft theories, but he did comment on a few of the veteran quarterback options that could become available this spring. Below were his rapid-fire thoughts on each:

When you consider those responses, Dulac’s opinion of Fields might as well be considered glowing.