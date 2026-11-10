Steelers Get Final Answer on WR Brian Thomas Jr. Trade: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers can officially cross Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. off their trade wish list.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday morning the Jaguars will not trade Thomas before the NFL trade deadline.

“The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources,” wrote Fowler. “They have relayed that to interested teams.

“Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise.”

Pundits have linked Thomas to the Steelers for quite some time. Trade rumors in the offseason even suggested Pittsburgh as a potential destination for the receiver.

But for months, the Jaguars have stressed they weren’t going to trade Thomas this year. With Fowler’s report, pundits should probably put the speculation to rest.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 pm ET. To acquire a receiver, the Steelers will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Steelers Not Going to Acquire WR Brian Thomas Jr.: Report

Entering Tuesday, Thomas appeared to be a long shot Steelers trade candidate. Not only were their doubts about his availability, but league insiders reported Monday that Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan isn’t willing to part with significant draft capital for a wideout.

Pundits estimated that Thomas, if he was on the trade market, held the value of a late Day 2 pick.