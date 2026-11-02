Steelers Eyeing Trade for 1,200-Yard Playmaker: Report

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a popular rumor for months. General manager Omar Khan, though, appears to have some interest in making the rumor a reality.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported the Steelers are one of three teams intrigued at the idea of trading for the Jaguars receiver.

“Multiple teams are believed to be interested in acquiring him,” wrote Florio. Currently, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have interest.

Thomas posted 87 catches for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie two years ago. With that stat line in 2024, the wideout made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season.

But this year, he’s barely been part of the Jaguars offense. Thomas has nine receptions for 105 yards with a score in six contests.

Why the Steelers Could Acquire Brian Thomas Jr.

Assuming Thomas could get back to his previous level of play, it’s not difficult to understand why the Steelers would want the receiver.

First off, Thomas would be a significant upgrade for Pittsburgh’s receiving depth. Behind D.K. Metcalf, who continues to struggle with consistency, and Germie Bernard, who is a rookie, the Steelers don’t have any reliable healthy receivers.

Veteran Michael Pittman Jr. and third-year wideout Roman Wilson are each on injured reserve.

Thomas would be better than the practice squad elevations the Steelers have been forced to make the past three weeks. Thomas wouldn’t be expensive either, as he has this season and another additional year of his rookie contract.

The Steelers could potentially have the wideout for the 2028 season as well without needing to sign Thomas to another deal. As a former first-round pick, the 2028 campaign is the fifth-year option of Thomas’s rookie contract.

Adding Thomas would give the Steelers passing game another element, which could be significant given the team’s rushing attack.

According to Florio, though, Thomas isn’t Pittsburgh’s first choice to acquire at the trade deadline.

The Steelers, we’re told, have greater interest in Colts receiver Josh Downs,” wrote Florio. “Downs, however, is Kansas City’s Plan B, if they can’t get Thomas away from the Jaguars.”

Josh Downs is the other receiver trade that has been mentioned with the Steelers consistently over the past couple weeks. Downs has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, who dealt guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last week.

Pittsburgh Get Jaguars Asking Price for Thomas

While not the team’s first choice, the Steelers are likely kicking the tires on Thomas to leave no stone unturned. Perhaps Thomas could be a cheaper deal and thus turn into a more desirable trade target than Downs.

That, though, isn’t likely to be the case. On Saturday, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones revealed the asking price for Thomas won’t be cheap.

“BTJ caught two passes the entire month of October and would likely net Jacksonville a Day 2 pick if the team deals him,” wrote Jones.

That’s similar to what Downs will cost. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week the Colts are seeking a third-rounder for Downs.

The Steelers have about another week to negotiate with the two AFC South foes. There are also other potential impactful wideouts the team could acquire on the trade market before next week’s deadline.

But Thomas and Downs appear to be the front runners.

The league trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.