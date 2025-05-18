Steelers Urged to Make Aggressive Move With WR Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the reputation of selecting wide receivers outside the first round of the NFL Draft and developing them into stars. But it’s been quite some time since the team signed a wideout they drafted to a second contract. Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle argued Sunday the team should consider changing that fact with Calvin Austin III.

McCorkle encouraged the Steelers to sign Austin to a contract extension.

“It may not seem like a high-priority right now, but I would argue his career trajectory is still promising and that his impact goes beyond the box score,” wrote McCorkle.

“Internally, Austin is highly respected. Russell Wilson dubbed him the biggest star of the Steelers’ season. That is perhaps an overstatement, but a telling one. Roman Wilson called him the leader of the WR room last offseason. Not George Pickens. Not Van Jefferson. Calvin Austin III.”

Austin only had 36 catches last season, but he was one of Russell Wilson’s favorite downfield targets. Austin averaged 15.2 yards per catch on his way to 548 receiving yards.

He also had four touchdowns and returned a punt for a score.

Why It Could Be Crucial for the Steelers to Sign Calvin Austin III

Just like George Pickens, Austin will enter a contract season during 2025. The Steelers drafted Austin two rounds after Pickens at No. 138 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Austin missed his rookie season because of a foot injury. He then didn’t have much of an offensive role behind Pickens and Diontae Johnson in 2023.

But Austin’s emergence in 2024 was promising. McCorkle also continued to argue that Austin gives the Steelers even more with his leadership and personality.

“He’s not just another diva wide receiver in a long line of them in Pittsburgh. How many years now have the talking heads been discussing the death of the ‘Steeler Way?’ It has been a frequent talking point in recent years, and especially on the offensive side of the ball,” wrote McCorkle.

“There is obviously a strong correlation between the lack of continuity and the dying culture.

“Somebody like Austin, who is young, rising and respected by his teammates is exactly the type of guy they should look to extend.”

Currently, the Steelers have one player they drafted on offense that they signed to a second contract — tight end Pat Freiermuth.

At receiver, the Steelers traded Pickens and Chase Claypool before their rookie contracts expired. Former third-rounder James Washington didn’t receive a second contract in Pittsburgh either.

The Steelers signed Johnson to a second deal but traded him prior to the receiver completing the contract. Juju Smith-Schuster received a second deal, but it was only a one-year offer.

The last receiver to complete a second contract in Pittsburgh was Antonio Brown, and the Steelers also eventually traded him away.

Could Austin Replace George Pickens?

The best way for Austin to land a second contract in Pittsburgh is to help the team replace Pickens this season. The Steelers traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.

Without him, the Steelers only have one quality outside receiver — DK Metcalf. Pittsburgh signed veteran Robert Woods before trading Pickens, but Woods only had 20 catches and 203 receiving yards last season.

Last season, Austin was third among Steelers wideouts in outside snaps. Only Pickens and Van Jefferson, who also isn’t returning for 2025, had more.

Despite ranking third for Pittsburgh wideouts in outside snaps, though, Austin played almost 63% of his snaps in the slot during 2024. That’s a clear indication the team sees his best value as a slot receiver.

But if the Steelers don’t add an upgrade at wideout this summer, then Austin could have an opportunity for more outside snaps in 2025. At the very least, he could be due for even more targets than last season.

In 2024, Austin set a new career high with 58 targets.

With those opportunities, if Austin takes another step in his development, it could make a lot of sense for the Steelers to re-sign him.