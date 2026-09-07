John Harbaugh’s Giants Signing Surprise Steelers Roster Cut: Report

Yet another former Pittsburgh Steelers player is joining former rival coach John Harbaugh with the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning the Giants planned to sign veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry to their practice squad.

“Veteran DL Dean Lowry plans to sign with the Giants practice squad, per source,” wrote Fowler. Lowry enters his 10th NFL season, has 16.5 sacks and 271 tackles.

A lot of pundits expected Lowry to make the Steelers 53-man roster this summer. But on August 30, the Steelers released Lowry on roster cutdown day.

Instead of retaining the veteran, Pittsburgh kept rookie defensive linemen Gabe Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr.

Lowry played the past two seasons for the Steelers. In 2024, he posted five combined tackles with one sack and one pass defense in 12 games. Last season, he suffered an ACL tear during a training camp practice and missed the entire campaign.

Lowry has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. In 132 career games, he’s started 85 contests and posted 271 combined tackles with 16.5 sacks and 18 pass defenses.