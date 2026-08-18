John Harbaugh, Giants Cut Ex-Steelers Star to Sign Najee Harris: Report

The New York Giants signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris on Tuesday. But the signing came at the expense of another ex-Steelers offensive star.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon the Giants released wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in a corresponding move to create roster room for Harris.

“In the corresponding move for signing RB Najee Harris, the Giants are planning to release veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per sources,” wrote Schefter on X.

The Giants signed Harris a day after the running back tried out for the team.

Longtime Baltimore Ravens and first-year New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is adding Harris to the mix about 24 hours after the team parted ways with depth running back Dante Miller with an injury settlement.

Smith-Schuster spent about two and a half months with the Giants. New York inked him to a 1-year contract on June 1.

The receiver and Harris were teammates with the Steelers for one season — 2021. Since then, Smith-Schuster has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster registered 323 catches, 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games. He posted three 800-yard campaigns.

During 2018, Smith-Schuster made the Pro Bowl while recording 111 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.