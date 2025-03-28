Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Scheduled to Meet With QB Prospect Who Has Gained ‘Buzz’: Report

Steelers GM Omar Khan.
Getty
General manager Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled a top 30 visit with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Add another legitimate candidate to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback search.

On March 28 — the same day as his pro day — The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that the Steelers would be spending a top 30 visit on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has turned into a potential first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This visit will occur sometime in April, per a league source of DeFabo. The Pittsburgh beat reporter also followed up with “more on a prospect who has been gaining buzz.”

Steelers Beat Reporter Details Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart — Who Is Set to Visit With the Steelers in April

DeFabo began his write-up by calling Dart one of the more “polarizing” prospects of his draft class. Not due to his personality or background, but in terms of his skillset and whether or not he’s a first-round talent.

Below was DeFabo’s scouting report on Dart.

Dart, rated by The Athletic’s draft guru Dane Brugler as the third-best available quarterback, is likely the first passer the Steelers might be able to realistically consider. Projecting when he will be drafted is a challenge. Some talent evaluators think Dart could be selected within the first half of the first round, while others believe he’ll still be available in the middle rounds. But what will the Steelers think?

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Dart brings good size and college production. He completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. He’s shown a willingness to push the ball downfield and the arm strength to make accurate second- and third-level throws, which helped him lead FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt.

In an Ole Miss offense with plenty of RPOs and designed QB runs, Dart displayed good straight-line speed and toughness to take hits to create. He also has been willing to stand in the pocket to make throws or scramble to create outside of structure.

The biggest knock on Dart, which DeFabo discussed, is that he developed within Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss system. This offensive scheme does not compare favorably to the average NFL system, being that it operates “almost entirely out of the shotgun.”

That background may not blend well with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s ground and pound formula.

DeFabo concluded that “from a personality standpoint, many have praised Dart for his competitive mindset and character.”

NFL Insider Says Steelers Could Draft QB High With or Without Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers remain in QB limbo as they wait on the decision of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

On an edition of ESPN’s NFL Live on March 27, insider Dan Graziano relayed that the pursuit of Rodgers may not preclude Pittsburgh from drafting a quarterback high in April.

“The preference would be to get Aaron Rodgers,” Graziano said. “If they don’t get him, even if they do get him, I think the Steelers also anticipate addressing the quarterback position relatively early in draft, be that in the first round or on day two.”

There have been conflicting theories on how high the Steelers might draft a QB in 2025 — and if they’ll even draft one in general. But their top 30 visits and pre-draft meetings have hinted that they’re at least considering a few of the top rookie candidates.

That could just be due diligence until they hear back from Rodgers, or it could be a sign that Graziano’s reporting is correct.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on several years covering these teams on a daily basis. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

