NFL Insider Drops Concerning Update on Steelers’ Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waited patiently for free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sacrificing reunion opportunities with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, among other potential QB pursuits.

And yet, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter (who said this while speaking with ESPN Milwaukee’s “Jen, Gabe and Chewy”), Rodgers could be leaning toward retirement.

“[The Steelers and Rodgers] both need each other right now, frankly,” Schefter told his colleagues. “And that’s if Aaron wants to play — which I’m not convinced yet that he does.”

“Until I hear him say — ‘I want to play’ — then I can tell you people are asking that question about whether he wants to play. Like, it’s come up,” the long-time insider continued. “People have said to me, ‘hey, are you sure he wants to play?’ No, I’m not sure. I’m hearing he might not want to play.”

Schefter made sure to add that he doesn’t want to speak for Rodgers, who typically keeps his personal information close to the vest, admitting that he’s “speculating” a bit.

“It shouldn’t be that hard,” Schefter went on. “Like, you want to play for the Steelers, or you don’t. Right? Like, what are we waiting for? I don’t see too many free agents who go visit a team for six hours, think about something, and… what’s the issue? They want you. You don’t want them? Clearly, you have questions.”

He concluded that “there’s something that’s holding [Rodgers] back, because [the Steelers] want him.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Still Waiting on Vikings — or Something Else?

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah threw the NFL community for a loop on March 26, hinting that his team has not completely closed the door on a pursuit of Rodgers. With that in mind, is it possible the four-time NFL MVP is still waiting on Minnesota?

Perhaps, but it feels more likely that he’s weighing whether or not he wants to hang ‘em up for good.

Schefter may not have heard it from Rodgers himself, but he does make a good point. Why else would the future Hall of Famer take such a long time to decide on playing for one legitimate suitor?

As Cameron Heyward and Schefter both noted, you either want to be a Steeler or you don’t, and Rodgers may not have decided if he truly wants to continue his football career in general — let alone continue it in Pittsburgh.

Ex-Steelers’ Bryant McFadden Asks the Question That Everyone Is Thinking in Pittsburgh

Former Steeler Bryant McFadden asked the all-important question on March 27.

“So if we’re not able to sign Rodgers, what are our options if we can’t trade up high enough to get [Shedeur] Sanders?”

Seemingly, Pittsburgh’s answer to that question is Mason Rudolph and a rookie draft pick — potentially at No. 21 overall. And this was supposed to be a win-now campaign.

There are other potential Hail Mary candidates, like a trade for Kirk Cousins or hoping that someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe can make an immediate impact, but the options are few and far between at this point in the offseason. Rodgers has led the Steelers down a road devoid of detours.

If Pittsburgh is unable to convince him to sign, they might have to totally alter their plan for the 2025 season.