Steelers’ Justin Fields Breaks Social Media Silence After Super Bowl

Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields returned to Instagram following the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields didn’t have a single word in his latest activity on Instagram. But if one believes in the saying, “pictures are worth a thousand words,” then Fields said quite a bit.

The morning after the Super Bowl, Fields posted a photo of himself jumping after scoring a touchdown for the Steelers in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields Instagram Story

Steelers Depot tweeted that this was Fields’ first Instagram activity in nearly a month. Fields posted a thank you message for the 2024 season on Instagram on Jan. 15. That is his most recent Instagram post.

Will Justin Fields Return to Pittsburgh Steelers?

The media tends to make too much of players’ social media activity. But from Pittsburgh’s perspective, it can’t be a bad thing that Fields is posting pictures of himself with the Steelers more than a month after their season ended.

Fields will be an unrestricted free agent in a month. But based on the picture, he doesn’t appear to be ready to leave Pittsburgh.

The question is whether the Steelers will reciprocate those feelings. Early indications this offseason were that they would, but more recent reports have been more mixed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Feb. 8 that the “the door is open” for the Steelers to bring back Fields. But Fields could be in demand when free agency begins, and Fowler described the Steelers as split on whether to re-sign Fields or Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who started more games than Fields in Pittsburgh during 2024, is also an unrestricted free agent.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer conveyed a similar message, arguing on Feb. 6 that the Steelers haven’t made a decision on who will be their quarterback next season. Glazer added that it won’t be Wilson and said Fields might not return either.

Fields started the first six games of the 2024 regular season in place of Wilson, who had a calf injury. Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record while completing 66.3% of his passes.

He also averaged 6.9 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Over the final two and a half months, the Steelers used Fields as a change of pace behind center. While he didn’t start again, Fields made strides as a passer during his first season with the Steelers.

He finished 2024 with a career-best 65.8% completion percentage and 0.6% interception rate. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

