NFC Foe Called on to ‘Prioritize’ Steelers QB Justin Fields in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac has reported the Pittsburgh Steelers will bring back quarterback Justin Fields. But if that doesn’t happen before free agency, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani argued Fields should be in high demand because of an NFC East team.

On January 31, Dajani identified Fields as the top free agent priority for the New York Giants this offseason.

“The Giants could score a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the draft, but two QB-needy teams in the Titans and Browns are above them in the order,” Dajani wrote. “Maybe the Giants could give Fields a chance and then draft Travis Hunter in April. Fields’ dual-threat ability is a plus, and he played some of his best football in 2024 with the Steelers.

“He’s ready for another chance to be a starter, and will come cheaper than Sam Darnold.”

Fields went 4-2 as a starter during 2024. Although he started only six games, it was the first time in his four-year NFL career that he posted a winning record. Fields also won three consecutive games for the first time.

During 10 appearances in 2024, Fields posted a 65.8% completion percentage while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt. He had five touchdown passes and one interception.

Steelers Likely to See Competition in Re-Signing Justin Fields

The Giants are just one of several teams who could pursue Fields this offseason. Rumors in January also linked Fields to the New York Jets. However, that was when Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was still a candidate to be the next Jets head coach.

But other teams will likely be interested as well. The 2025 quarterback class is not highly regarded, and there are quite a few teams that will be searching for upgrades behind center.

Fields played the best football of his career in a small sample with the Steelers. He didn’t light up the game film with highlight reel plays all the time, but he displayed better accuracy and ball control.

In addition to his passing statistics, Fields also continued to be a dynamic runner. He rushed for 289 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt, and five touchdowns.

Any team that doesn’t have a long-term solution behind center should be interested in Fields as a “bridge” quarterback. But Fields is also only 25 years old. With the right opportunity, he could be the next Sam Darnold.

Why the Steelers Should Want to Re-Sign Fields

Fields didn’t do enough in the first six weeks of the season to keep starting instead of Russell Wilson. But the Steelers should still want Fields back for the same reason the Giants, Jets and a lot of other teams might.

The Steelers could start Fields while continuing to search for a long-term quarterback solution. And with his raw talent, Fields could still become that solution.

Wilson appeared to present more short-term upside than Fields. But that upside was very “short term.” Wilson started his Steelers tenure 6-1 and then lost five straight including the playoffs.

Wilson is almost 10 years older than Fields. The Steelers aren’t likely to be true Super Bowl contenders with either quarterback in 2025. But Wilson has an obvious ceiling and could be declining. If Fields continues to develop, his best NFL days are still ahead.

Dulac and other pundits have made Fields the front runner to return as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback next season. But Wilson has done nothing but showcase a desire to be back too.

Because of salary cap restraints, the Steelers will only be able to sign one of them.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters he prefers the team start either Fields or Wilson in 2025. But he didn’t indicate which one he would choose.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appeared to favor Fields in his post-season press conference. Tomlin was highly complimentary of Fields, saying he earned the right to be a starter entering 2025. Tomlin also added that quarterback mobility is an important component in today’s NFL.