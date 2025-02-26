Justin Fields Posts Cryptic Photo as Steelers GM Speaks at NFL Combine

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields doesn’t post a lot on social media, so when he does, it worth taking notice of what he shares and when he shares it.

For example, on February 25 — within hours of Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressing the media at the NFL Combine — Fields dropped a photo of himself and teammate Connor Heyward celebrating a Pittsburgh touchdown on his Instagram story. The picture can be seen below.

Although Fields attached no words to this cryptic Instagram post, outside of tagging Heyward’s account below the photo, it appears to be a positive Steelers memory. That could mean nothing — and perhaps the quarterback is just reminiscing on a fond moment in Pittsburgh — or it could be some sort of hint that he feels he’s getting closer to a Steelers extension.

As fans know, Fields and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson are both set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents in 2025, barring a new agreement to remain in Pittsburgh.

According to Khan on February 25, the Steelers have been in contact with the representatives of both Fields and Wilson, and their hope and preference is to re-sign one of them before free agency. This echoes the sentiment of owner and president Art Rooney II earlier this offseason.

Khan also expressed a belief that both Fields and Wilson would still like to work something out with the Steelers. Having said that, the front office executive did not discuss potential price tags or hold-ups in the negotiations.

With all that in mind, the Steelers GM added that until either Fields or Wilson is re-signed, “all options are on the table” at quarterback.

Steelers GM Omar Khan Says It’s Been ‘a Great Experience’ With Justin Fields, ‘Hopes’ QB Was ‘Disappointed’ by Benching

When asked about Fields specifically during Khan’s second round of questions on February 25, the general manager admitted that he “hopes” the former first-round QB was “disappointed” with the midseason benching that cut short his time as the starter.

“I don’t know if we learned anything new,” Khan said of Fields. “We knew the type of person he was [and] the character. I love Justin — I can’t say enough about him — and I’m sure [getting benched] was tough for him.”

“I hope he was disappointed,” he continued. “That’s what you want. You want guys that are going to be out there wanting to play. But it’s been a great experience with Justin.”

Khan also noted that if he had to do the 2024 offseason all over again, pairing the Wilson signing with the Fields trade, he would, no question.

Justin Fields Is Expected to Have Several Suitors If Steelers Allow Him to Reach Open Market in NFL Free Agency

When it comes to Fields versus Wilson, only one of the two is expected to garner a lot of intrigue in free agency. That’s not to say no one will sign Wilson.

There are several quarterback openings around the league and the former Super Bowl champion should be able to latch on somewhere, whether he’s competing for a starting job or playing the mentor/stopgap role in front of a draft pick.

Due to Fields’ age and ceiling, however, he’s expected to be the more sought-after QB. Teams like the New York Jets, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts have all been connected to Fields at some point or another.

Even the Los Angeles Rams — who have been surrounded by Matthew Stafford trade rumors in recent weeks — have seen their betting odds rise when it comes to landing Fields.

At the end of the day, all this means is that if the Steelers decide they want Fields as their 2025 starter, they must act before free agency. Wait too long, and they’ll be stuck hoping Wilson signs a new deal.