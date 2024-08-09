Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Signing Transferred to ‘Reserved/Retired List’ Unexpectedly: Report

Steelers edge Markus Golden.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers returnee Markus Golden has seemingly retired from the NFL.

It’s back to the drawing board at edge rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.

Days after his return, it appears veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden has elected to retire from the NFL rather than suit up again in 2024.

“The Steelers placed Markus Golden on the reserved/retired list,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo relayed on August 9. “The Steelers just signed Golden last week. He was excited to return, but he did not practice late in the week.”

The media member added that this is “a pretty significant blow for the Steelers defense” being that “they now need to find a fourth OLB.”

Golden turned 33 years old in March. After entering the league as a second-round selection of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, the pass rush specialist accumulated 51.0 career regular season sacks along with 68 tackles for a loss and 140 QB hits. He also forced 12 turnovers.

During the postseason, Golden added another 2.0 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss and 3 QB hits.

Aside from two stints with the Cardinals (six and a half seasons total) and last year with the Steelers, the Missouri product also spent a season and a half with the New York Giants. He appeared in over 130 NFL games — starting 71 of them — and he contributed 5.0 total sacks and 7 tackles for a loss as a member of the Steelers organization in 2023.

