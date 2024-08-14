Steelers Take a Look at 2 Free Agent CBs After Waiving WR: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to shuffle around the back end of their roster on August 13 after a recent wide receiver signing picked up an injury.

“We have waived/injured WR Tarik Black,” the Steelers social media team relayed on X.

Black only joined the Steelers organization on July 31. He appeared in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener — catching his lone target for an 11-yard gain — before leaving the August 11 practice with a hamstring injury.

Black has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, but his only regular season NFL experience came with the Jets. In it, he caught one-of-two targets for 10 receiving yards, similar to his preseason audition this year.

Replacing Black could be a new cornerback. Per KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out two free agents CBs on August 13 — Zyon Gilbert and Kiondre Thomas.

The 25-year-old Gilbert (6-foot-1, 182 pounds) appeared in three regular season NFL games with the New York Giants in 2022. He registered 1.0 sack, with 14 total tackles and 1 tackle for a loss.

Gilbert has also spent time with the Giants and Green Bay Packers practice squads since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

Thomas (6-foot, 183 pounds) is slightly older at 26 years of age. Like Gilbert, he is a former UDFA except he first entered the league with the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

Thomas has appeared in five regular season games — four with the Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Packers. He was only used on special teams during his brief NFL action, however, logging one tackle and one fumble recovery over 39 ST snaps.

Steelers ‘Set to Sign’ WR/Returner T.J. Luther: Report

Earlier in the day on August 13, Steelers Now beat writer Alan Saunders also reported that the Steelers “are set to sign former New York Jets and New England Patriots wide receiver and kick returner T.J. Luther.”

Later, after noting that Black was waived, Saunders made it clear that Pittsburgh does “still have one [roster] spot open” if Luther is signed. Referencing the spot vacated by veteran edge rusher Markus Golden when he retired.

So, theoretically, the Steelers could sign Luther and one of the two cornerbacks listed above. We’ll likely find out who is officially on the 90-man roster when head coach Mike Tomlin speaks ahead of the next training camp practice.

As for Luther’s background. The former undrafted speedster began his career with the Jets in 2023. He went to the Pats practice squad from there and has quickly earned a reputation as a returner option given the new kickoff rules — although Luther has yet to appear in a regular season outing.

There was one last Steelers transaction on August 13 as Steelers Depot informed that cornerback Kalon Barnes “cleared waivers on Tuesday after being waived as injured on Monday.” He’ll now revert to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list “on a split salary.”

This is an expected procedural update that will either result in an injury settlement or a one-year stint on the Steelers injured reserve.

Latest on Steelers Trade Talks for Star WR Brandon Aiyuk

There was news on the Brandon Aiyuk trade front on August 13, but it’s debatable if it should be considered “new” news.

“Update on Brandon Aiyuk,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on X. “The Steelers and [the San Francisco] 49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it’s done. SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn’t accepted.”

In other words, if Aiyuk is traded, it’ll likely be to the Steelers. But — and this is an important but — the Niners and Aiyuk are attempting to work out an extension first.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac weighed in on this “update” later in the afternoon on August 13, writing, “FYI: Nothing has changed since last week as far as Steelers are concerned regarding Aiyuk trade. Just waiting to see if 49ers are going to re-sign him or deal him. NO Steelers players involved.”

In other news, former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant also signed with the Washington Commanders after a five-year NFL hiatus on August 13.