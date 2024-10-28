Steelers Abruptly Place Rookie on Injured Reserve Hours Before Giants Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves just hours prior to scheduled kickoff versus the New York Giants on October 28. One of those moves included placing rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson on injured reserve.

Stints on injured reserve require players to miss at least four games. Placing Wilson on IR prior to kickoff in Week 8 means the matchup with the Giants will count as one of the four contests Wilson must sit out.

But with the team’s bye next week, the IR stint means Wilson will miss all of November. He will be eligible to play again in Week 13 on December 1.

The rookie wide receiver has dealt with multiple injuries this season. He sustained a hamstring injury while practicing for Week 7 on October 17. Wilson hasn’t practiced since then.

To replace Wilson on October 28, the Steelers elevated receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad. In another corresponding move, the Steelers released running back Aaron Shampklin from their 53-man roster and signed fellow running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster from their practice squad.

An Injury-Plagued Rookie Season for WR Roman Wilson

The Steelers had high hopes for Wilson this season. They drafted him at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

When the Steelers were unable to land a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver during the offseason, the hope was Wilson would fill the void.

But during training camp on July 30, Wilson suffered an ankle injury. That sidelined him for the preseason and the early part of the regular season.

Since then, Wilson has been “behind the eight-ball.”

He finally dressed during Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Wilson only played 5 snaps on offense and didn’t record a target.

Four days after that game, he suffered his hamstring injury.

Wilson will be able to return in about a month, but it’s appearing less and less likely that he will be able to crack the Steelers lineup this season.

Steelers Wide Receiver Depth Heading Into Week 8

One could argue, given what little impact Wilson has made this season, that the Steelers are better off in Week 8 with Johnson on the roster.

Johnson has previous NFL experience with the Denver Broncos. He played 20 contests for Denver from 2022-23. In those games, Johnson had 25 receptions for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Johnson has appeared in two games for the Steelers this year. He’s made 1 catch for 9 yards while playing 15 offensive snaps.

In all likelihood, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson will remain Pittsburgh’s top three receiving targets versus the Giants. Pickens leads the Steelers 31 catches and 474 receiving yards this season.

Austin and Jefferson haven’t been very involved, but they’ve made an impact when needed. Austin caught a 55-yard touchdown in Week 3 while Jefferson scored in Week 7.

The Steelers also have veteran receiver Scotty Miller on the active roster. But Miller has made his biggest impact this season on special teams. Offensively, he has 2 catches for 31 yards.

With Johnson’s addition, the Steelers will dress five wide receivers in Week 8, which they haven’t done often this year. But tight end Pat Freiermuth along with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren figure to be as involved in Pittsburgh’s passing game versus the Giants as any receiver other than perhaps Pickens.

The Steelers will host the Giants on Monday Night Football.