Steelers Pushed to Sign Former First-Round Talent After Alex Highsmith Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost pass rusher Alex Highsmith to a groin injury in Week 3, and although the team has yet to place the outside linebacker on the injured reserve, they could still bring in a veteran reinforcement to help cover for him while he’s out.

On September 27, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested former long-time Buffalo Bills edge rusher Shaq Lawson as a “logical” addition.

“With Yannick Ngakoue recently joining the Baltimore Ravens, Shaq Lawson has become a top option for teams in need of pass-rushing help,” Knox wrote. “Lawson hasn’t delivered impressive statistics since the 2019 season (6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss), but he has shown an ability to contribute as a rotational player.”

“With the Buffalo Bills last season, he tallied a sack, 10 quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss while playing just 33 percent of the defensive snaps,” he continued. “The 30-year-old has recorded at least 3.5 sacks in five of his eight seasons, most recently in 2022.”

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, Highsmith is expected to “miss 2-3 games” following the groin injury. But any surprise IR designation ahead of Week 4 would signal a minimum four-game absence.

“The Steelers may not need to add a free agent during Highsmith’s absence because second-year man Nick Herbig (two sacks, two tackles for loss in Week 3) appears capable of filling the gap,” Knox acknowledged later. Concluding that “Lawson would [still] be a sensible addition if Pittsburgh wants more depth behind Herbig and third-year player DeMarvin Leal.”

Shaq Lawson Has Been Consistent Throughout NFL Career

After entering the league as a first-round pick, Lawson failed to live up to his draft status but has been consistent throughout his NFL career.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Buffalo, aside from one season with the Miami Dolphins and another with the New York Jets. If he were to sign, Pittsburgh would be his first destination outside of the AFC East.

As Knox noted, while Lawson’s sack total isn’t all that high — 26.0 career sacks — he’s generally reached the 3.5-mark in most seasons. He’s also accumulated 42 tackles for a loss, 77 QB hits and an impressive 7 forced fumbles. So, Lawson’s veteran savvy could provide an impact in certain areas, like the turnover department.

Per Pro Football Focus, Lawson is coming off the worst-graded campaign of his career in 2023, which explains his availability in late September.

But if you look at his career as a whole, he’s typically been well-rounded with a balanced effort as a pass rusher and an edge-setter in the run game. Lawson has earned a run defense score of 64.0 or higher in five out of his eight seasons.

He’s also been a sound tackler, for the most part — with 2019 being the outlier. Lawson was only charged with two missed tackles (or less) in five of eight seasons.

Would Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Bring a Newcomer Aboard a ‘Moving Train’?

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a quote on Tuesday, September 24, that might apply to this situation.

While discussing his decision not to activate rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson for Week 3, the Steelers HC said: “It is very difficult to get on a moving train.”

“Just look at [defensive lineman] Dean Lowry for example,” Tomlin explained. “There’s a veteran guy that missed a substantial amount of training camp, and it was the third game before he got an [appearance]. Although he’s been healthy for three weeks. And so, that gets multiplied when you’re talking about a guy that has no NFL experience like Roman.”

Lawson has plenty of NFL experience, but he missed the entire preseason period and all of training camp. Would Tomlin bring in someone like that amid a 3-0 start? And if he okayed it, how long would it take for Lawson to work his way into the Steelers’ rotation?