Steelers Announce Early Post-Draft Roster Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another roster move on April 30, as they chose to release veteran outside linebacker Thomas Rush.

We have released LB Thomas Rush. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2025

Per Steelers Now beat reporter Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh “just signed Rush in January to a future contract after he spent the past two seasons on the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans.”

Saunders also pointed out that the Steelers used a fourth-round pick on Ohio State outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, making Rush’s presence less necessary.

Rush has never suited up for a regular-season NFL game, although he has logged 6 preseason appearances with the Titans. Before entering the league as an undrafted prospect, the outside linebacker spent five years at Minnesota, with 8.5 sacks and 86 total tackles over 57 career appearances.

This marks the Steelers’ third veteran cut following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Steelers Free Up Roster Spot for More Potential Moves

The Steelers’ 90-man roster is actually pretty full after both the draft and several undrafted signings.

After the Rush cut, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Brian Batko noted that his release gives them four open spots on their offseason roster.

“Usually, one to two make it from rookie minicamp tryouts,” Batko added. “Could be another UDFA or two signed, as well.”

There’s one other way the Steelers could fill Rush’s roster spot, and that’s with an Aaron Rodgers signing or Kirk Cousins trade. Things have been weirdly quiet on Pittsburgh’s QB front since the draft, with National Champion Will Howard joining Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Having said that, Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been adamant that Pittsburgh would like to enter camp with four quarterbacks, which strongly hints that the organization still expects to add another veteran option.