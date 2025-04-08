Steelers Insider Shoots Down Trade Speculation: ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

Two Pittsburgh Steelers players have been the subject of trade speculation for the majority of the 2025 offseason — Minkah Fitzpatrick and George Pickens.

On April 7, veteran Pittsburgh beat reporter Mark Kaboly answered fans’ questions during a mailbag post and he provided his informed opinion on the legitimacy of both these trade rumors.

“Fitzpatrick isn’t going anywhere this year,” Kaboly replied, after being asked if the veteran safety could be traded following a safety selection in the draft.

“Now, next year, anything is on the table,” the Steelers insider added. “And if they do go after a safety within the first 100 picks, it would be more about the future than the present.”

Fitzpatrick is under contract until the 2027 offseason. He carries a $22.355 million cap hit in 2025, per Over the Cap.

If the Steelers were to release or trade Fitzpatrick at the start of the 2026 offseason as Kaboly alluded, they would shed a whopping $17.6 million in cap space.

Kaboly Doesn’t Believe Steelers Will Trade WR George Pickens Either

Pickens trade speculation seemed to fizzle out at the NFL owner’s meeting after head coach Mike Tomlin spoke out in favor of having two star wide receivers.

Kaboly echoed that sentiment on April 7, after a fan pondered Pickens’ trade value and likelihood.

“A second-round pick [is the minimum that it’d take to trade Pickens],” Kaboly answered. Before quickly voicing: “That’s not going to happen.”

“Unless Pickens demands a trade, there is no real reason to move him,” the beat writer explained. “You would imagine that he would fetch a third-round compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere next year, so I am not giving up a potential play-making receiver making $3.65 million this year just to recoup something you could get if you keep him.”

Later, after a different question on how to convince Pickens not to request a trade, Kaboly said the following.

“See Tee Higgins,” he replied. “I’d show Pickens a picture and remind him that a lame duck year might not be a lame duck year. It could turn into a boatload of money. Plus, with a trade, he can’t choose his next team. As a free agent, he can.”

Later, Kaboly even detailed why he’s coming around to the idea of Pickens potentially signing an extension to remain in Pittsburgh.

“I have leaned toward no chance [he re-signs], but I might be shifting that thought a little back to the midway point,” Kaboly said. “If they have a quarterback on a rookie deal, then they could afford to pay two receivers big bucks.”

The second big money WR obviously being trade acquisition DK Metcalf.

“I wouldn’t anticipate it happening,” Kaboly clarified, regarding a Pickens extension. “But I wouldn’t rule it out either.”

Steelers All-In on Winning Now — But Plan Still Hinges on Aaron Rodgers

If the Steelers didn’t think they could compete for a Super Bowl in 2025, the smart move would be to trade both Pickens and Fitzpatrick. Clearly, Pittsburgh believes they are serious contenders this season.

That all hinges on Aaron Rodgers signing with the franchise, however, unless the Steelers feel they can also compete for a Super Bowl with either Mason Rudolph or a rookie.

All signs point to Rodgers eventually inking a deal with Pittsburgh, but until it actually happens, there will be a certain lingering feeling.

Priority one must be getting Rodgers under contract. Although the Steelers have not appeared pressed to do so.