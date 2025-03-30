Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on Unexpected Aaron Rodgers Pivot

Ahead of NFL free agency, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan both made it clear that the team’s 2025 quarterback plan began with re-signing either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson before they each hit the open market.

That didn’t happen, however, as the Steelers made an unexpected pivot in their quarterback search, pursuing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

As fans know, that pivot led to both Fields and Wilson taking their talents to New York City. Fields left almost immediately, agreeing to terms with the New York Jets, and Wilson eventually took a deal with the New York Giants after it became painfully obvious that Pittsburgh wasn’t interested.

Either way, the Steelers’ very public QB plan never felt like a priority, and head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to address this sudden change of heart at the NFL owner’s meeting on March 30.

“I know what we said regarding Russell [Wilson] and Justin [Fields], but it didn’t pan out that way,” Tomlin told reporters (via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo). “Such is life in our game, and particularly in free agency, but we’re optimistic about the room that we’re constructing.”

As for the Steelers’ pursuit of Rodgers, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor relayed the following from Tomlin.

“It was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately,” Tomlin said regarding the Rodgers visit, “but it is free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.”

Mike Tomlin Hints Steelers Have No Immediate Deadline When It Comes to Waiting on Aaron Rodgers

As you’d expect, one of the questions at the tip of reporters’ tongues was exactly how long the Steelers are willing to wait on a Rodgers decision, and if there’s any sort of deadline.

“Not to my knowledge,” Tomlin responded (via DeFabo), when asked if Pittsburgh has given Rodgers a deadline. “You know, I don’t know that we’ve approached it from a deadline perspective. Certainly, as I mentioned, you’d like to have settled circumstances. But, you know, deadlines don’t often bring that to a head.”

Per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, a follow-up question “asked [Tomlin] if he’d like to have it settled before the draft.” To which the veteran head coach replied: “I hadn’t thought a lot about it, to be honest with you.”

If the Steelers do have some sort of Rodgers deadline in mind, they don’t seem to have any interest in revealing it to the general public. And so, the wait continues.

Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate A.J. Hawk Says Future Hall of Fame QB ‘Loves’ the Steelers’ Coaching Staff

On March 28, the Pat McAfee Show discussed Rodgers watch and former teammate A.J. Hawk provided some pertinent information on the veteran QB.

“I do know that he actually really likes all of Pittsburgh’s staff,” Hawk said, speaking for his good friend Aaron Rodgers.

“[Rodgers] loves the staff, the front office, everything about Pittsburgh,” the former NFL linebacker went on. “The people there. That’s what makes the Steelers the Steelers, don’t you think? Like what they [are] from the top down — I think he definitely loves all that.”

Granted, this is Hawk speaking, not Rodgers himself, but it’s probably the closest thing fans will get to Rodgers’ opinion as they await his eventual decision.

At this stage, if Rodgers plays football in 2025, it certainly seems like he’ll play for Pittsburgh. The problem is he may not be dead set on continuing his career.