Steelers ‘Had Eyes On’ Trade for Injured WR: Insider

We are two days away from the 2024 NFL trade deadline and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still without a new starting-caliber wide receiver.

Despite that, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Steelers are “still looking for a receiver” on November 2. One day later on November 3, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some more information on Pittsburgh’s ongoing search at the position.

“There are still several WR-needy teams who haven’t gained a new pass-catcher — including the Steelers, who appear to have been in search for help at the position for months,” Rapoport wrote. “Pittsburgh, sources say, had eyes on [Jacksonville] Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk before his season ended with a fractured collarbone in Week 8.”

If accurate, that could explain some of the delay in Steelers trade talks. It also gives insight into something else, however — the type of wide receiver that Pittsburgh wants for their offense.

Steelers’ Reported Christian Kirk Interest Hints at Potential WR Trade

Kirk is a veteran pass-catcher with six and a half seasons worth of experience in this league.

Coming out of college, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described him as a “well-built, mentally tough slot target whose game is built around pace more than explosiveness.”

“His lack of speed and length make him less likely to impact games down the field, but his footwork, route tempo and hands should give him an opportunity to find catches underneath,” Zierlein continued. “Kirk’s ability to help in the return game is a plus, but the difference between average and good as a receiver could depend on finding the right fit.”

Fast forward to 2024, and Kirk has shown a lot more versatility than his initial scouting report.

Although Kirk has lined up in the slot a lot since moving to Jacksonville, the Arizona Cardinals used to utilize him out wide. In 2020, the playmaker actually lined up outside 83.7% of snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Having said that, at this stage of his career, Kirk is more of a trusty slot receiver that could have potentially pushed Calvin Austin III for opportunities with the Steelers.

Which Available WRs Fit Christian Kirk’s Profile?

As Rapoport noted, Kirk is done for the season with a broken collarbone. So, will the Steelers pivot to another trade target that fits a similar mold for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith?

Over the past week, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo and Russini both highlighted several remaining wide receivers that could make sense for the Steelers. Out of the players they both listed, Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen is the most similar to Kirk by far.

When healthy, Thielen has lined up in the slot 73.1% of the time in 2024 — per PFF. Over the course of a full season last year, that slot percentage was similar at 69.1%.

Thielen would also provide a similar level of trustiness and experience that Pittsburgh might be looking for — except the Panther has been in the NFL much longer than Kirk.

Entering the league in 2014, this is Thielen’s 11th campaign. And although he’s dealt with injury in 2024, the long-time pass-catcher has typically remained healthy throughout his career with eight years where he appeared in 15 or more games.

Thielen also has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, one of which occurred in 2023. He has a career catch percentage of 69.7%.

Outside of Thielen, New England Patriots veteran WRs K.J. Osborn and Kendrick Bourne have each spent some time in the slot, but not as much as Kirk or Thielen. They could represent versatile trade candidates for the Steelers if the Panthers elect to keep Thielen.