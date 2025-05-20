Steelers Trade Idea Ends T.J. Watt Era, Completes Super Bowl Favorite Eagles

There are few NFL teams in a worse position than the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s one thing to actively be rebuilding, but the Steelers have yet to embrace that idea, remaining stuck in limbo as they drift between quarterback projects and year after year of fringe playoff contention and first round exits.

Now they’ve reached a potential turning point, with a brutal schedule ahead of them – featuring a bye in Week 5 and a loaded second half – and extension talks with superstar Edge T.J. Watt not progressing well.

Watt posted a cryptic photo of himself giving a two-finger peace sign on his Instagram story earlier this offseason, and there hasn’t been positive traction since. Watt is set to earn just over $30 million this year per Over The Cap, but with Myles Garrett’s recent extension with the Cleveland Browns, he’s likely asking for a new salary comparable to his counterpart’s $40 million average.

As much as the Steeler faithful would love to keep Watt in the Black and Gold for life, trading him now could jumpstart a sorely needed roster reset. Pittsburgh has already stockpiled 12 Draft Picks for 2026, and Watt would fetch even more in the early rounds.

The Rich Get Richer

Any team that fancies itself a Super Bowl contender would greatly improve their chances with a three-time NFL sack leader wearing one of their jerseys. It just so happens that one proven squad could use his help in their title defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles have much more cap dedicated to the offensive side of the ball, and one of the few holes on their current roster is up front. With Brandon Graham off to retirement, Milton Williams lured away by the New England Patriots, and Josh Sweat likewise gone to the Arizona Cardinals, the pass rush lacks any veteran experience outside of Jalen Carter.

Philly has just under $26 million in cap space, so they wouldn’t need to free up much to make this happen. Likewise, they have $76 million freed up in 2027, giving them plenty of flexibility to give Watt his desired new contract.

But getting him on board is the first step, and to do so, the Eagles will have to sacrifice some draft capital. Because of Watt’s age, he may not be worth a 1st-round pick anymore. A 2026 2nd round selection, or a package featuring a 3rd and a 5th round pick, is a more realistic expectation, and one that Philly can easily offer up. They hold 12 picks as well, including one 2nd Rounder, a conditional 3rd that could become a 2nd, two guaranteed 3rds, and three guaranteed 5ths.

Future Outlook for Both Teams

If the Steelers accept, they can fully devote the upcoming year to tanking, selling off other vets and evaluating the talent they took in this year’s draft. A 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is highly unlikely to change much in their current trajectory – not with a suspect secondary, ineffective o-line, and serious questions with receiver depth.

Meanwhile, the Eagles would cement themselves as favorites to defend their title and land a leader to replace Graham’s role on their defense, all while not sacrificing an enormous part of their young future.

Watt, who never won a playoff game in Pittsburgh, should be revitalized after joining the Birds’ Championship culture.