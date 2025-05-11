Steelers Sign Former College Star RB After Rookie Minicamp Tryout: Report

Rookie minicamp is an opportunity for NFL teams to see their first-year players on the field together for the first time. But it’s also a chance for teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, to try out veteran castoffs.

Veteran running back Trey Sermon made the most of his opportunity at Steelers rookie minicamp this weekend. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday the Steelers signed Sermon to a 1-year contract following his tryout.

Sermon played the past two seasons for the Indianapolis Colts. During the 2024 season, he ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 56 carries.

The 26-year-old has also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in his NFL career.

In college, Sermon averaged 6.5 yards per carry while playing three years for Oklahoma and another season for Ohio State. During the 2020 campaign, Sermon averaged 7.5 yards per rush while running for 870 yards and four touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Steelers Sign RB Trey Sermon: Report

Although he was never a 1,000-yard rusher in college, Sermon entered the NFL with considerable expectations. The 49ers drafted Sermon at No. 88 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A lot of pundits projected Sermon to be the next not-so-well-known running back to experience success in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Under Shanahan, the 49ers have developed a lot of lesser-known backs. That is also something Shanahan’s father, Mike, did with regularity while coaching the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins in the 1990s and 2000s.

Sermon, though, was part of a San Francisco backfield in 2021 that also featured Raheem Mostert and fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell. Sermon received an opportunity to start in Weeks 3 and 4, but in the weeks that followed, he barely saw the field. He then suffered an ankle injury during Week 12 and landed on injured reserve.

The 49ers released Sermon on the NFL roster cutdown day the following summer.

Sermon joined the Eagles but only played in two games during 2022. The running back dressed for 31 games with the Colts the past two seasons, but most of his opportunities have come as the result of injuries to other Indianapolis running backs.

Sermon was efficient in a small sample with the Colts in 2023, running for 4.6 yards per carry. Ironically, Sermon’s best performance that season came against the Steelers when he ran for 88 yards during a Week 15 matchup.

But last season, Sermon averaged a career-low 2.8 yards per rush.

Steelers RB Depth With Sermon Addition

Similar to his tenure with the Colts, Sermon could receive an opportunity with the Steelers this season. However, he is entering a Steelers running back room with a few other veterans.