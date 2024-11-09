Steelers Release Former First Rounder, Headlining 4 Roster Moves: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Jonathan Ward ahead of Week 10, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Edmunds began his career as a former first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, spending his first five seasons in Pittsburgh. From there, he split time in Philadelphia, Tennessee and Jacksonville before rejoining the Steelers in 2024.

Edmunds has mainly appeared on special teams for head coach Mike Tomlin this season (82 snaps), although he’s also played a rotational role on defense with 63 snaps over five appearances.

The 27-year-old safety is a candidate to return on the practice squad, as is Ward.

After beginning the 2024 campaign with the practice squad, Ward was eventually signed to the active roster after a string of elevations as a special teamer and rotational running back. A former undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, the 27-year-old ball carrier has bounced around the NFL with stints in Arizona, Cleveland, New York (Jets) and Tennessee.

Steelers Activate LB Tyler Matakevich & WR Ben Skowronek for Week 10 vs. Commanders

Taking Edmunds and Ward’s respective spots on the 53-man roster are core special teamers Tyler Matakevich and Ben Skowronek, per Schefter.

The former is a linebacker by trade and has become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. Matakevich began his career as a seventh-round selection of the Steelers in 2016. Like Edmunds, he left for a time before returning in 2024.

Matakevich has logged 65 career regular season appearances and four playoff appearances for Pittsburgh over four seasons and change with the organization. He also spent another four campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.

Skowronek is a wide receiver that first joined the Steelers in late August after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He played two games with Pittsburgh before suffering a shoulder injury.

Similar to Matakevich, Skowronek has and can chip in at his natural position but should mostly be expected to contribute on special teams — where he’s already registered 23 snaps in 2024.

Both Matakevich and Skowronek will be eligible to suit up versus the Washington Commanders in Week 10.