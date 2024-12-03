Powerful NFL Wives: 10 Impressive & Influential Women

NFL wives have long had power both on and off the field.

From influencing their man’s career decisions to having successful careers in their own right, many NFL wives have their own impressive skillsets and résumés.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bundchen became the first ever billionaire model, as just one of many examples.

Let’s check out 10 of the most powerful NFL wives:

10. Kelly Stafford

Perhaps more subtly influential rather than fully fledged high-powered, Kelly Stafford has long been one of the more recognizable faces of the NFL wives and girlfriends (WAGs). A nurse, philanthropist and beloved figure in much of the pro football world, Kelly Stafford also co-hosts a podcast, “The Morning After.” The mother of four and wife of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is certainly a person of influence.

9. Sydney Warner

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, is a former contestant on “The Bachelor” and started dating the All-Pro in March 2020, tying the knot in summer 2022. In fact, it was during Sydney (then Hightower’s) stint on “The Bachelor” that Warner became familiar with her, waiting until she had been voted off to make a move for her via Instagram. The couple have a child together, Beau Anthony, born in March 2024.

8. Kristin Juszczyk

The fashionista wife of the best fullback in the NFL, with perhaps the most difficult name to adopt in pro football, Kristin Juszczyk has become a viral phenom outside of her husband Kyle Juszczyk‘s achievements in the league. Juszczyk moved on from her fashion brand, Origin, in 2021 and has pivoted to making custom apparel for NFL fans, serving the likes of Taylor Swift and “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner.

7. Rachel Bush

Model and entrepreneur Rachel Bush has been married to former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, for more than six years. They met at Florida Atlantic University and got hitched in 2018. The owner of LeaLa Natural Skincare and an Instagram account with over 4 million followers, Bush seems to be doing more than capably on her own accord.

6. Allison Kucharczyk

The wife of little-known free-agent defensive end Isaac Rochell, Allison Kucharczyk has become a viral TikTok star — known as Allison Kuch on the platform — and household name for many football fans after posting a series of blogs about her life as an NFL wife, now with a whopping 3.2 million followers on TikTok. First meeting in 2014, the couple married in December 2020 and welcomed their first child three years later.

5. Kylie Kelce

The wife of the older of the two now ultra-famous Kelce brothers, Kylie Kelce first came to prominence through her appearances on the brothers’ hit podcast, “New Heights.” She and her now-husband former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce married in 2018 and have three children, with a fourth on the way. She works with the Eagles Autism Foundation and coaches high school field hockey and is launching her own podcast, “Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce,” in December 2024.

4. Brittany Mahomes

Any person married to three-time Super Bowl champion and All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bound to have some level of fame. Brittany Mahomes has been known for her exuberant celebrations and polarizing character that often gets lambasted by opposing fan bases. Her friendship with Taylor Swift scorched the headlines for much of the 2023 season and she remains a very influential WAG in the pro football world. A college and briefly professional soccer player, Brittany Mahomes is a personal trainer, social media influencer, and co-owner of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team.

3. Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe winner, model and reality TV star Olivia Culpo is one of the most known and fawned-over names of all the NFL wives. Married to San Francisco 49ers running back and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey since June 2024, Culpo is powerful in her own right and has starred in multiple films such as “I Feel Pretty” and “Clawfoot.”

2. Simone Biles

Not only is Simone Biles substantially better-known than her husband since spring 2023, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, but she has managed to redirect public support for and shined a light on her husband’s career in the NFL. Seven Olympic gold medals and an incredible 23 gold medals at the world championships make Biles arguably the greatest gymnast of all time.

1. Ciara

Superstar singer Ciara started dating now-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson in 2015, marrying in July 2016. While less prominent now, Ciara still has much influence in the music world and has sold an enormous 23 million records since 2019. Ciara is now focusing on other artistic endeavors; the couple started a production company in 2019 and released a book together in 2022, “Why Not You?,” inspired by their Why Not You Foundation that fights poverty through education.