49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Decision Ahead of Commanders Game

The San Francisco 49ers will have to play without Deebo Samuel on Monday night. The wide receiver has been ruled out for Week 6 against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Deebo Samuel Ruled Out vs. Commanders

Samuel did not practice Friday, so Saturday’s ruling was not a shock. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had already said Samuel is expected to miss “at least a couple of weeks” with the hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It takes a key playmaker off the field for the 49ers.

His absence also puts pressure on the rest of the receiver room. Mike Evans and Christian Kirk are both questionable, so the 49ers could be thin at the position.

George Kittle Could Take On Bigger Role

With the receiver group in doubt, George Kittle could carry more of the load. He is likely to be heavily involved regardless of who plays at receiver.

Mike Evans could also be busy if he is able to suit up. Christian Kirk is another name to watch, since Kyle Shanahan said it is possible he is activated from injured reserve, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. That would give San Francisco more options even without Samuel.

Kyle Shanahan says it’s possible WR Christian Kirk will be activated on Monday but clearly doesn’t want to tip his hand on plan there. https://t.co/eGHgQvIonK — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 17, 2026

San Francisco 49ers Defense Takes Hits

The injuries are not limited to the offense. Seven 49ers defenders appear on the report, and three of them are out. Nick Bosa (calf), safety Marques Sigle (ankle) and linebacker Garrett Wallow (hamstring) will not play.

Four more defenders are questionable. Defensive tackle Gracen Halton (quad), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder), defensive back Siran Neal (neck) and defensive lineman Mykel Williams (knee) all carry that tag. Of the group, Halton seems to have a solid shot to play, per Rohan Chakravarthi of Niners Nation.

49ers Get Some Good News

There was a positive from the injury report. Colton McKivitz (illness) and James Thompson (ankle) were limited Friday. Both came off the report entirely.

What’s Next for the 49ers

The 49ers will find out who is active before kickoff on ESPN. Samuel is already out, and the questionable tags will decide how thin they are on both sides of the ball.