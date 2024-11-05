49ers Predicted to Lose $7 Million Starter to NFC West Rival

The San Francisco 49ers still have half of the regular season remaining, but one starter is being predicted to leave for an NFC West rival.

San Francisco has built a championship-caliber roster, but nothing stays forever. When it comes to starting left guard Aaron Banks, his departure could happen as soon as next offseason. Bleacher Report’s scouting department recently predicted Banks to leave for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 free agency.

“Will Hernandez, Evan Brown and Trystan Colon are impending free agents, so Arizona will likely be looking for some interior offensive line help this offseason. While Banks’ career got off to a slow start, he’s been having an impressive campaign so far in 2024,” the November 4 article states. “Heading into this weekend, the 27-year-old ranked 15th among guards with a 74.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus and had only allowed 18 pressures.”

That would be a significant loss for the 49ers, as Banks has started 38 games over the past three seasons. As the article mentioned, Banks is having another solid year in 2024.

But keeping members of the roster is expensive, and the 49ers have already invested heavily elsewhere. Considering that rookie Dominick Puni is excelling at the other guard spot, San Francisco may feel like going back to the draft rather than keeping Banks.

Banks’ Contract Situation

When San Francisco drafted Banks in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, he was expected to develop into one of the team’s core interior lineman. That has happened, but Banks has been solid rather than a standout player.

According to OverTheCap, Banks’ rookie contract rated out to a $7.1 million deal. As with all NFL rookie deals, the contract’s salary grows exponentially by year. During the 2024 season, Banks’ deal is counting as a $3.74 million cap hit.

At that cost, Banks provides great value. However, OTC estimates his 2024 valuation at $6.9 million. That’s not a guarantee or a number set in stone, but it does give a basis for what Banks could earn in 2025 free agency.

The Niners may feel like a deal worth $7 million is worth it. But other teams like the Cardinals will likely be willing to match, if not outbid for Banks. If he continues his impressive 2024 campaign, that price is only going to rise.

49ers Could Turn to Jon Feliciano in 2025

While it’s rare for a team to let a young, talented player walk instead of a veteran, the 49ers could consider that option in 2025. Veteran guard Jon Feliciano signed one-year deals with the 49ers in 2023 and 2024, and they could bring him back in 2025.

Feliciano is playing on a one-year, $2.75 million deal according to Spotrac. While he is yet to hit the field this season due to injury, the 32-year-old was a key piece in the back-half of last season, starting all three playoff games.

Bringing back Feliciano again would be a more affordable option and would still keep a proven presence on the line. While Banks has been good himself, San Francisco may need to go with the more cost-effective option to save cap space and maneuverability for 2025.