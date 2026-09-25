Insider Gets Brutally Honest on 49ers’ Mac Jones Trade Rumors

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 campaign, and while the injuries are once again continuing to pile up for this team, there’s reason to believe they can remain one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC throughout the year. That, of course, is due in large part to the play of star quarterback Brock Purdy under center.

After battling his own injury woes in 2025, Purdy has starred for San Fran through two games, as he has reaffirmed his standing among the top quarterbacks in the league. As a result, teams have begun to show more and more interest in a trade for his backup, Mac Jones. In the final year of his contract, Jones very well could be on the move, but according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, if San Fran trades him, it’s going to cost whoever acquires him a pretty penny.

While Purdy has remained healthy (knock on wood) to start the season, injuries are piling up at the quarterback position across the league. After a successful stint filling in for Purdy last season, Jones is one of the top quarterback trade targets across the league, and since he’s in the final year of his contract, San Fran seemingly would have an incentive to move on from him.

Jones is largely credited with keeping the Niners alive last season. He appeared in 11 games (eight starts) in place of Purdy, and he managed to consistently put points on the board, despite playing with a banged-up offense. All in all, Jones completed 201 of his 289 pass attempts for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are pretty solid numbers considering how limited his supporting cast was at times.

With Purdy balling out to begin the season, that has seemingly made Jones expendable, and teams that need help at the quarterback position are reportedly considering making a move for him. Pelissero noted that it isn’t necessarily a surprise to see Jones drawing trade interest, but as was the case over the offseason, the front office’s asking price for his services remains high.

“Mac is one, but that’s going to cost you,” Pelissero admitted when discussing the trade rumors surrounding Jones on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

Should the 49ers Trade Mac Jones?

Getty San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

If Jones doesn’t wind up getting traded this season, he is likely going to leave for nothing in free agency in search of an opportunity to become a starter again. With that in mind, it makes sense to trade Jones, but if San Fran trades him tomorrow and Purdy immediately gets hurts, the team would find itself up a creek without a paddle.

Holding on to Jones may be the safest option to ensure that the Niners will remain competitive in the event something happens to Purdy. There’s a chance he doesn’t play all that much this season, but it’s always better to have a good insurance policy at the quarterback position considering how important it is to a team’s overall success. Losing Jones over the offseason would hurt, but unless a fantastic trade offer comes the 49ers’ way, it seems like he’s going to be staying put for the time being.