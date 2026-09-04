49ers’ $42 Million Free Agent Signing Labeled X Factor in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2026 campaign with Super Bowl expectations, but once again, their season may come down to their injury situation. San Fran’s past two seasons have been defined by injuries, and the team is already a bit banged up heading into their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Considering all the injury troubles the Niners have dealt with in recent years, the team spent much of the offseason working on reinforcing its depth, in the event it needs to turn to other players due to injuries. The big addition San Francisco made, though, was signing star wide receiver Mike Evans in free agency, and now that he’s in town, NFL analyst Ben Solak of ESPN believes he is the team’s X Factor for the upcoming season.

Mike Evans Labeled 49ers’ X Factor for 2026 Campaign

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The Niners reset their wide receiver room this offseason, as they moved on from guys like Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk (sort of), with Evans being brought in as the main guy to replace them. After being handed a three-year, $42 million contract, it’s clear San Fran has high hopes for the six-time Pro Bowler.

For much of his career, Evans has been a pillar of consistency, but he struggled in 2025. While he missed nine games with a broken collarbone, Evans wasn’t all that productive during his eight games on the field (30 REC, 368 YDS, 3 TD). Even as he enters his age-33 season, the 49ers still felt confident investing in Evans.

While there’s a lot of upside that comes with Evans, banking on him to stay healthy and productive as he gets older is a risk. He’s already been battling a couple of ailments to begin the season, and while he should be ready for Week 1, there is still some concern surrounding him. In Solak’s eyes, the Niners’ offense will go as far as Evans takes it in 2026.

“I loved the Evans signing,” Solak wrote. “But Evans is 33 years old, so managing his snaps is important … If Evans cannot stay on the field or is absent of twitch when he’s on it, there’s not enough downfield playmaking in the group (unless Stribling is the Offensive Rookie of the Year). The floor for any Shanahan-led offense is very high, but the ceiling this year is set by Evans.”

49ers Are Banking on Big Season From Mike Evans

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp practice at SAP Performance Facility on July 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Prior to the 2025 campaign, Evans had begun his NFL career with 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons, so there’s reason to believe that he can find his form again in 2026. If he can’t be the No. 1 wide receiver the 49ers are expecting him to be, though, this offense could be in trouble, which is why he is such an important piece of the puzzle this season.

Evans has managed to battle through injuries for much of his career, and he will have to do so again in 2026 for San Francisco. He appears to be on track to play in Week 1 against the Rams, and if the Niners want any shot at taking down their loaded division rival, they are going to need him to put together a strong debut for his new team.