Former Seahawks 8,594-Yard WR Floated as Possible Ravens Signing Amid Double Injury Blow

The great Tyler Lockett has waited for his next NFL opportunity.

A contender suddenly dealing with a depleted receiving corps now has the longtime Seattle Seahawks standout in its sight as an outside option.

The Baltimore Ravens are evaluating veteran receivers after Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane were injured in a 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec included Lockett among a group of noteworthy free agents Baltimore could consider, along with Darius Slayton, Brandin Cooks, Gabe Davis and Sterling Shepard.

Zrebiec also reported Tuesday that Baltimore was expected to hold a receiver workout in Owings Mills. He didn’t identify Lockett as one of the players participating, so there’s no indication yet that the Ravens have brought the former Seahawk in.

Regardless, Baltimore is an intriguing opening for Lockett, who remains unsigned after splitting last season between the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Ravens’ Injuries Create Opening for Lockett

Baltimore entered the season with championship expectations and had its offense rolling in Indianapolis before its receiver depth took two significant hits.

Flowers piled up five catches for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half before aggravating a hamstring injury.

Head coach Jesse Minter called Flowers “day to day” on Monday.

Lane, meanwhile, suffered a wrist injury that Minter said could keep him out “a little bit longer.” NFL Network reported that the rookie sustained a fractured wrist.

Minter also left the door open to outside help.

“I think there’s potential for (an outside acquisition),” Minter said, while adding that he has confidence in Devontez Walker and Elijah Sarratt.

That uncertainty is where Lockett waltz into the picture. Zrebiec noted the limited quality remaining on the free-agent receiver market before including the 33-year-old among Baltimore’s veteran choices.

Lockett would bring experience to a group currently leaning on Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester. Even if Flowers avoids a lengthy absence, Lane’s injury gives the Ravens reason to consider a dependable option while the rookie recovers.

Lockett Looking for Next Shot After 10 Years in Seattle

Lockett’s name is relevant and historically consequential in Seattle.

The Seahawks released him in March 2025 after 10 seasons, ending one of the most productive receiving careers in franchise history. Per Seattle’s announcement of his release, Lockett departed ranked second behind Steve Largent in team history with 661 receptions, 8,594 receiving yards and 61 receiving touchdowns.

He also posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 through 2022.

His first year away from Seattle was considerably less settled. Lockett signed with Tennessee, caught 10 passes for 70 yards in seven appearances, and the Titans released him in October at his request. He reunited shortly afterward with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in Las Vegas.

Lockett finished the 2025 season with 32 receptions for 291 yards and one touchdown for the Raiders before returning to the open market.

At 33, Lockett would profile more as a short-term depth addition than a centerpiece for Baltimore. His experience and route-running savvy could still appeal to a team trying to steady its receiving corps around Lamar Jackson while waiting for injured players to return.

There’s no reported deal or confirmed Ravens workout for Lockett yet. His emergence among Baltimore’s available options is worth watching, particularly with the Ravens actively exploring the veteran market.

In the end, a contender dealing with an aching receiver need may have surfaced at the right time for the Seahawks legend.