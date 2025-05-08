$18 Million Rookie Makes Record-Setting WR ‘Odd Man Out’ for Bucs

It’s not hard to make an argument that over the last 5 games of the 2024 regular season Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan was one of the very best in the NFL at his position — not just for rookies.

As Tampa Bay went 4-1 in that stretch to clinch an improbable playoff berth, McMillan scored 7 touchdowns in the last 5 games. That included at least 1 touchdown in all 5 games, which earned him his own unique piece of NFL history.

“McMillan’s five straight games with a receiving touchdown is the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Randy Moss (7),” the Buccaneers’ communications department posted on its official X account on January 5.

That’s the kind of momentum that could propel a young player into much bigger things. The problem is while McMillan stood out late in the year … there were 12 other games in the season, and those games didn’t go so great.

McMillan finished his rookie season with 37 receptions for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns. That included 24 receptions for 316 yards and 7 touchdowns over the last 5 games. While the knee jerk reaction might be to say McMillan’s rookie season was an overwhelming success, also take into account he missed 4 games due to injury. That takes some of the shine away.

The Buccaneers may have thought so as well, evidenced by the fact they took a wide receiver with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, where they selected Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick.

It’s also Egbuka, who signed a 4-year, $18.1 million rookie contract, who could make McMillan the odd man out in Buccaneers’ lineup in 2025.

McMillan’s Market Correction On The Way

Watching McMillan bumble and stumble his way through the majority of his rookie season was probably not what Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles had in mind when they drafted him in the third round (No. 92 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft.

It was probably especially disheartening after a promising preseason and training camp in which McMillan looked like a player ready to slide right into the starting lineup alongside veteran wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put the 6-foot-1, 197-pound McMillan on a list of NFL “Rookies to Watch” in the preseason.

“He was picked No. 92 overall but concluded the process as my No. 49 overall prospect,” Edwards wrote. “The Washington product has stood out early in training camp by all accounts. He does a good job getting himself open but is also committed to blocking for his teammates in the event that the ball does not come his way. Given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan should have opportunities to win 1-on-1 matchups.”

Mayfield Has Plenty of Targets in 2025

It’s important to point out McMillan isn’t just competing with Evans, Godwin and Egbuka for targets from 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With Evans and Godwin both out for extended periods of time with injuries in 2024, it wasn’t McMillan who stepped up.

Instead, it was tight end Cade Otton had 59 receptions for 600 yards and 4 touchdowns — second on the team in receiving. It was also running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, who combined for 98 receptions for 785 yards and 6 touchdowns.