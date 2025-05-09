Buccaneers Predicted to ‘Move On’ From $100 Million Pro Bowl QB

If you’re not sure how much of a “what have you done for me lately” type of league the NFL is, just take a look at the career of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, was unceremoniously traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers after one down season in 2021. Since Mayfield left town, the Browns are 21-30 in the regular season, including a 3-14 record in 2024.

There’s a chance the Buccaneers could find themselves in a similar situation when it comes to deciding Mayfield’s future if he has a down year in 2025, with Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon predicting the Buccaneers might look elsewhere if he doesn’t perform.

“Baker Mayfield probably can’t afford to throw 16 interceptions again like he did last season,” Gagnon wrote on May 9. “If he doesn’t become more consistent and reliable in 2025, the Bucs could bite the financial bullet and move on.”

Biting the financial bullet wouldn’t be that much of a hit for the Buccaneers after 2025 because Mayfield will have already earned all of the $50 million in guaranteed money off the 3-year, $100 million contract he signed in March 2024.

Another scenario — and maybe a more likely one — would see Mayfield perform at a high level in 2025 and lead the Buccaneers on a deep playoff run. In that case, he’d be a prime candidate for a massive contract extension before 2026 that would likely pay him between $40 million and $50 million per year.

Buccaneers Have Built Offense Around Mayfield

Tampa Bay has also made it so there’s no excuses in place if Mayfield fails. They’ve used their first round pick the last 2 years to help the offense with starting center Graham Barton in 2024 and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in 2025.

The Buccaneers also drafted one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs in 2024 with Bucky Irving, who rushed for over 1,100 yards as a rookie and was one of the league’s most surprising breakout players.

The Buccaneers made left offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history last season with a 5-year, $140.6 million contract extension and brought back veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin on a 3-year, $66 million contract on March 10.

Mayfield has played the best football of his career over the last 2 seasons with the Buccaneers, throwing for over 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons. That includes a career high 41 touchdowns in 2024 as well as leading the NFL with 16 interceptions.

Bucs Missed Great Value Opportunity to Draft QB

For sheer value, the Buccaneers getting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fourth round at No. 121 overall would have been incredible value. The Buccaneers selected SMU defensive tackle Elijah Roberts instead.

Sanders was projected as high as the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and dropped to the Browns at No. 144 overall, which became one of the biggest stories in NFL draft history.

It’s hard to argue Sanders wouldn’t have been a short term upgrade over longtime backup Kyle Trask, who signed a 1-year, $2.78 million contract on March 12, or even a long term upgrade/insurance policy if Mayfield performs poorly in 2025.