Buccaneers Urged to Add $94 Million NFL All-Pro Linebacker

If the story of 5-time NFL All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley’s demise has been greatly exaggerated, as it appears it has, then it might end up being the key to giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense a much needed lift in 2025.

One of the NFL’s best inside linebackers for the last decade, Mosley was designated a post-June 1 release by the New York Jets and could be a primo addition to Tampa Bay’s defense, where he would play alongside another veteran in his early 30s in Lavonte David.

“Linebacker C.J. Mosley wasn’t released with a ‘failed physical’ designation, so he’s presumably healthy after missing significant time last season with a herniated disc in his neck,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on March 16. “Mosley, who turns 33 on June 19, apparently isn’t ready to retire. He’s still looking for a team.”

While the Buccaneers have assembled what should be one of the NFL’s best offenses in 2025 led by Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, the defense was the reason the season almost fell apart in 2024.

LB Singled Out as Tampa Bay’s Biggest Weakness

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz singled out inside linebacker as Tampa Bay’s biggest roster weakness headed into the season.

David, 35 years old, led the Buccaneers with 122 tackles in 2024 and was playing his best football at the end of the season. He did so while getting negative returns from the other inside linebacker, K.J. Britt, who left in free agency on a 1-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

“Lavonte David is still really good, but he’s 35 years old,” Schatz wrote on May 9. “The bigger question is who will be playing next to him now that K.J. Britt is gone. The Bucs signed Anthony Walker Jr., but he was a bit of a disappointment last season for Miami. Another possibility is third-year man SirVocea Dennis, but he played only four games last season.”

Mosley One of NFL’s Dominant, Highest Paid Linebackers

If Mosley has a little bit more run in him, the Buccaneers are getting a player who has been as good as any at his position over the last decade.

Mosley was a 2-time All-American and 2-time BCS National Champion at Alabama and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2013 before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft.

C.J. Mosley was a beast at Alabama 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6BsiWvZdq — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) July 7, 2023

Mosley earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors 4 of his first 5 seasons and signed a 5-year, $85 million free agent contract with the Jets in March 2019.

Like almost anyone else associated with the Jets, Mosley’s career essentially fell apart from that point moving forward and he missed all but 2 games of the next 2 seasons after groin surgery in 2019 and sitting out all of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Mosley, who has approximately $94 million in career earnings through the 2024 season, bounced back with 3 consecutive seasons of at least 150 tackles from 2021 to 2023 and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the fifth time but missed all but 4 games in 2024 with a neck injury.