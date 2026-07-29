Buccaneers Hit with ‘Not Ideal’ Tristan Wirfs Injury News to Start Camp

NFL training camp just started, and nothing seems to be going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After losing some key pieces in the offseason to NFL free agency, Tampa Bay was welcomed into training camp with the news that Vita Vea wants out of the organization.

Then, in an even worse turn of events, within the first week of Buccaneers camp, star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is already dealing with an injury that could leave him sidelined for the rest of summer practice.

NFL Reporter Greg Auman wrote (on July 29): “Bowles said Tristan Wirfs tweaked a hamstring in the running test Tuesday and will be out a bit as he recovers.”

Hamstring issues tend to be very tricky to deal with, especially with the big boys up front on the offensive line.

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Tristan Wirfs Dealing with Hamstring Issue Early in Camp

As Auman reports, it sounds like Tristan Wirfs will be away from football activity for at least the next couple of weeks as he gets his hamstring looked at, and there will likely be further tests to determine the full severity of the injury, but this isn’t a good piece of news for the Buccaneers and their O-Line, which desperately needs Wirfs to be the anchor that protects QB Baker Mayfield.

NBCSports.com’s Denny Carter wrote (about the Wirfs injury):

“Wirfs did not practice with the Bucs on Wednesday as he recovers from the hamstring issue. The team will surely be cautious with their all-world offensive lineman as the regular season approaches. Wirfs in 2025 had one of the NFL’s highest pass block win rates (96 percent) and has been a key to Baker Mayfield’s success in Tampa.”

In other Buccaneers injury news, Vita Vea also did not practice on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay’s front office is likely trying to be cautious with Vea, as they continue to try to work out a trade.

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More on Tristan Wirfs…

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has been the rock of the team’s offensive line.

Wirfs is a 5X Pro Bowler and 2X 1st Team All-Pro offensive tackle.

Across six NFL seasons, he’s played 91 total games (91 starts).

He did miss a handful of games with injury last season, but he’s averaged around 15 games played in each season of his career thus far, which is impressive for an offensive lineman of his stature.

Tristan Wirfs signed a five-year, $140 million extension with the Buccaneers in August of 2024. The contract includes $88.24 million in total guarantees and ties him to the team through the 2029 season.

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