10 NFL Teams Most Desperate to Make a Trade at the Deadline

A select group of NFL teams is in the somewhat enviable position of being just a player or two short of making a genuine run in the postseason this year.

As the November 5 deadline looms, here is Heavy’s countdown of the 10 teams who most want to make a trade:

10. Atlanta Falcons

An offseason trade for 4-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon was hoped to alleviate the pass rush woes of recent years. Instead, the Falcons’ pass rush ranks as one of the league’s worst, coming at 25th in pass rush win rate (36%) and dead last in sacks — with just 6 in the opening seven games. Contributions from third-year outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone have been almost non-existent in the passing game despite strong expectations coming into the season, and Judon does not look like the player of old coming off a biceps injury suffered in 2023. At 5-2 and in pole position to retake the NFC South for the first time in almost a decade, Atlanta must bolster their edge rushing corps to partner with interior menace Grady Jarrett if they are to be considered serious postseason contenders.

9. Detroit Lions

Despite an impressive 5-1 start to the 2024 season, a foot injury for Aidan Hutchinson Week 6 has threatened to derail the Lions’ strong start to the season. An increased role for Josh Paschal and undrafted rookie Isaac Ukwu, brought up from the practice squad, worked fine against the Vikings, but if the team wants to remain the frontrunner in the ultra-competitive NFC North and challenge well into the playoff bracket, a veteran rusher off the edge could well be needed to bolster the unit. Cleveland’s Myles Garrett would be the ideal selection, but more realistic names could come in the form of Garrett’s teammate Za’Darius Smith or the Patriots’ Josh Uche.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Anyone who has followed NFL news since Monday night knows where this is going. The Bucs’ once-again explosive offense has reached even higher heights under new OC Liam Coen replacing the now head coach Dave Canales. Yet Baker Mayfield’s second year with in Tampa could well end up being substantially less fruitful than currently desired if the Buccaneers do not replace the pair of injured star receivers, Chris Godwin — who is out for the year — and Mike Evans — who will not be back before week 12. With only tight end Cade Otton the only healthy primary pass catcher on the roster with more than 100 yards, rookie Jalen MacMillan and Sterling Shepard are set to fill out the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the receiver depth chart. A wideout addition would be huge in maintaining the Bucs’ positive offensive momentum moving forward as we approach the second half of the season. Although, the well may be close to drying up, as prime trade candidates Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins have all found new teams.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

A defense that does not seem to be reaching its previously lofty heights set by long time ace defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has mostly been handicapped by poor play on the perimeter. While improvements have been seen in the past two weeks against the lowly New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, sterner tests lie in wait — particularly for a Bengals team that has perennial Super Bowl ambitions. And despite recently facing these two misfiring offenses, the Bengals still rank eighth in passing touchdowns allowed, while only the Panthers and Jaguars have allowed more total touchdowns this season. A veteran, “safe pair of hands” cornerback to help out and even mentor the young DJ Turner and Cam Taylor-Britt could go a long way towards stabilizing this defense moving forwards.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter have helped vastly improve a previously faltering Chargers defense under prior head coach Brandon Staley, ranking in the top 10 of pass yards and rush yards allowed so far in 2024. However, the team is severely lacking a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver, with Ladd McConkey and Joshua Palmer playing well, but neither seemingly having the capabilities to dominate on the perimeter. While former first-round pick Quentin Johnston demonstrates clear ability in shoots and spurts, he has been unable to find any consistency over his first two years in the league. With multiple wideouts already traded, it looks like the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, and the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel could be the best bets for a big time name to come over to the Chargers.

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys made what in hindsight seems to be the rather embarrassing mistake of not even offering All-Pro, Dallas-based running back free agent Derrick Henry a contract this offseason, while simultaneously losing starting halfback Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency back in March. And, unsurprisingly, the team’s rushing — and passing — game has suffered. The Cowboys rank last in the league in team rushing yards, achieving just 77.2 on average per game, while the return of former star Ezekiel Elliot has brought about little success, with the former No. 4 overall pick rushing for just 115 yards in 6 games, averaging 3 yards/carry. Dallas needs a new feature back — stat — to pair with emerging talent Rico Dowdle.

4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks suffered very unfortunate luck this season when right tackle George Fant went down with a knee injury in Week 2, landing him on short-term injury reserve. However, Fant is not even the incumbent starter, with full-time RT budding star Abraham Lucas still on IR from a devastating knee injury suffered in 2023. With both designated to return to practice this week, the focus turns to the interior of the offensive line for the Seattle Seahawks. Star guard Damien Lewis left in free agency for a big money move to the Carolina Panthers, and his replacement Anthony Bradford has not started well, receiving a 49.3 grade from PFF, for an offensive line ranked by many as a bottom five unit in the NFL. An interior offensive lineman such as the Bears’ Nate Davis could be the play for a Seahawks team that currently lie first in an NFC West division that will only get more competitive as the season rolls on.

3. Los Angeles Rams

A team that, just a few days ago, was set to have a fire sale at the trade deadline as they sat at 2-4 staring down the barrel of a 5-1 Minnesota Vikings team coming into town on Thursday night. However, an impressive display in a 30-20 victory, combined with the unbelievable parity in the NFC West, where less than one game (as the 49ers beat the Seahawks) separates first and fourth in the division, quickly turned sellers into buyers. The Rams have one of the worst run defenses in the league, surrendering 139 yards/game, good for the No. 26 ranked in the NFL. Adding an inside linebacker to finally replace the departed Ernest Jones IV and pair with Christian Rozeboom could be a game-changer for LA’s fortunes against the run. Free agent Devin White may be of interest, but the Colts’ EJ Speed would be the more desirable choice for the Rams.

2. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has already set the world alight this season under the stewardship of new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Even more impressively, he has done so with little to no experienced receiving talent beyond Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. While Noah Brown is a nice auxiliary piece and Luke McCaffrey is showing promising signs, the Commanders need to sign a legitimate second receiver for Daniels — both to broaden their options in the passing game and insure against an injury to McLaurin. A speed demon such as Mike Williams could be an intriguing veteran possibility for a Washington team looking to capitalize on a strong start and weak division to win just their second division title in almost a decade.

1. New York Jets

Despite concerns on both sides of the ball, particularly since the departure of former head coach Robert Saleh, and a myriad of issues on and off the field, the Jets’ biggest concern may be on neither the offensive or defensive front. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, once a first team All Pro in the NFL with the LA Rams, is the league’s worst performing kicker — completing just 61.5% of his field goals. Wildly, this is almost a full 10 percentage points worse than the NFL’s next worst currently starting kicker, Jason Sanders, who has completed 71.4% of his 3 point attempts. While he has not yet missed an extra point, the Jets’ substantial field goal struggles are not to be overlooked for a team still trying to backdoor their way into a lackluster AFC Wild Card playoff standings. A move for an experienced, reliable kicker on a team looking towards rebuilding, such as the Raiders’ Daniel Carson, could be the move for the New York Jets.

