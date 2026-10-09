Commanders’ Sonny Styles Urged to Fix 2 Problems

Sonny Styles is already one of the highest-graded rookies during the 2026 NFL season, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. A former general manager has urged the dynamic Washington Commanders’ linebacker to fix two key problems.

Ex-Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon told Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports how Styles’ “flashes are really really good, but if you watch that Philly game, I think you can still kind of see moments where he’s feeling his way through, right? trying to get a better understanding. He’s also had some missed tackles, and it’s not because of lack of effort or lack of strength. It’s just what it is. It’s just the next level. You become a professional now and there are certain things that you can get away with in college that you can’t get away with.”

Carthon still believes Styles is performing above expectations. Particularly since “this is his third year playing off-ball linebacker.”

This is a balanced review of a 21-year-old who’s been adorned with mostly rave reviews just four games into his pro career. Styles has produced some breakout moments, but it’s only natural he still needs to clean some things up.

Carthon identified the most important correction and also explained why Styles can fix the problem.

Sonny Styles Can Fix Core Problem Because of 1 Trait

As Carthon explained, “I just love his willingness to play downhill because that’s usually a huge step for guys.” Already being able to play downhill shows Styles has the right appetite for the most physical aspect of his position, run defense.

The converted safety is finding his way on the ground. Styles has missed four tackles, per Pro Football Reference, but he’s also posted two stops for loss.

Styles is growing as a run defender, and there’s nothing wrong with the 6-foot-5, 243-pounder’s physicality. Not according to a Super Bowl-winning rival of the Commanders.

The game’s top running backs already giving Styles his flowers is a good sign for the future of the inevitable leader of Washington’s front seven. Styles is growing in confidence as somebody who leads by example.

He does that best by playing fast, so it’s interesting Carthon referenced Styles still “feeling his way through” in certain games. Head coach Dan Quinn called out Styles for thinking too much during a trying preseason.

Fortunately, Styles responded the right way. He’s since matched a studied approach with a more instinctual brand of football.

The combination is rewarding the Commanders for drafting the right linebacker. An NFC East rival fielding another rookie linebacker arguably outplaying Styles is about to test that theory.

Commanders Can Prove a Point Against Rival Rookie

Facing the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium in Week 5 is a chance for Styles to show he’s ahead of former Ohio State teammate Arvell Reese. The latter’s rapidly becoming a player opponents should fear, but Reese can’t escape comparisons with Styles.

Comparisons are inevitable after both landed in the same division, play the same position and were drafted just two picks apart. Reese heard his name called first, but some believed the Giants should’ve picked Styles instead.

There’s one way to sum up the differences in their performances. Reese is making highlights and earning more colorful descriptions.

The “apex predator” with 27 solo tackles to his credit is already “a menace!” That’s according to NFL.com editor Gennaro Filice, who takes a different view of Styles’ progress.

Filice pointed out “Styles has been forced to wear the green dot at times, and the 21-year-old has capably organized Dan Quinn’s defense. At this point, I’m not sure what Styles can’t do.”

Reese is showing up on the highlight reel more often. He’s getting to play freely and on instinct.

Styles is taking on more pre-snap responsibilities and still having to think more before he acts. It’s going to be fascinating watching which approach yields the better NFL linebacker.