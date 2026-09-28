Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn Makes Leo Chenal Announcement After Scary Injury

The Washington Commanders picked up a rather improbable win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, as backup quarterback Marcus Mariota led the team to a 33-31 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Getting in the win column is huge for the Commanders, but the team didn’t exactly manage to escape this game unscathed.

Washington suffered another big injury when linebacker Leo Chenal was forced out of the game early with a scary neck injury. The good news is that Chenal has movement in all of his extremities, but his season has come to an end. On Monday afternoon, head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Chenal’s status in the wake of his frightening departure from the team’s victory.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Chenal spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a pair of Super Bowls along the way. While his role with the team grew over time, he wasn’t always a starter, and over the offseason, he decided to sign a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Commanders in free agency.

As a starting linebacker, Chenal enjoyed a strong start to the season, racking up 15 total tackles in his first two games. Everything changed for Chenal, though, when his head took the brunt of a tackle he was attempting to make on Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson Sunday afternoon, as he crumpled to the ground and required medical assistance.

Chenal was loaded onto a backboard and carted off the field, giving a thumbs up to fans as he was taken back to the locker room. Neck injuries are always scary in the NFL, and while Chenal is doing better now, it’s clear Washington is taking this situation seriously. On Monday afternoon, Quinn revealed that Chenal underwent neck surgery this morning, which will prevent him from playing again this season.

HC Dan Quinn confirmed that LB Leo Chenal underwent neck surgery this morning,” the Commanders announced in a post on X.

Commanders Must Find Replacement for Leo Chenal on Defense

Getty Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal.

Anytime a player suffers an injury like the one Chenal suffered, the immediate concern is about their well-being, rather than any potential football implications. Now that the Commanders have some clarity on how Chenal is doing, though, they are going to need to find a way to replace him in their linebacker room, as depth is beginning to run thin.

Sonny Styles has continued to look like a stud early on his career, and his responsibilities will only increase now that Chenal is out. The problem is that one of the team’s other starters here, Frankie Luvu, is dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss his second straight game. With only Kain Medrano and Ale Kaho left behind Styles on the depth chart, look for Washington to make a move at this position, especially if Luvu begins trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 4.