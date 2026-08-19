Dan Quinn Reveals New Preseason Plan for Commanders’ Rookie

Dan Quinn knows the Washington Commanders are going to have to get creative to solve their growing issue along the offensive line. It’s why the head coach has revealed a new plan for how to use a key rookie along the interior of the front.

Quinn explained to reporters on Sunday, August 16 why things are changing for 2026 NFL draft sixth-round pick Matt Gulbin. The former Michigan State center “will get some work at guard,” according to Quinn, via Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

The latter also quoted Quinn applauding Gulbin for enjoying “a nice practice and game last week. Showed some good things and knows how to get into the second level. He’s looking forward to seeing how the rotation between he, Allegretti and Good-Jones works out.”

Quinn also mentioned that Gulbin will get some work at guard https://t.co/TvpToRtSdA — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 16, 2026

Moving Gulbin around is just one way for the Commanders to react to key injuries up front. The problem was eased somewhat by veteran pivot Nick Allegretti finally returning to practice, but there are other issues Quinn can’t ignore.

Matt Gulbin Was Due a Change

Gulbin had been competing with former Philadelphia Eagles’ undrafted free agent Julian Good-Jones, but the timing is right for Gulbin to shift positions. Not least because Allegretti’s comeback likely means fewer reps at center for the rookie.

If Gulbin misses out, the Commanders won’t want to waste a draft pick. Not when Gulbin fits the philosophy often used by six-time Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Gulbin’s collegiate career with the Spartans saw him face some top-tier competition and established him as a skilled and battle-tested road-grader. He can’t match Allegretti’s experience, nor his pedigree as a Super Bowl champion with the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs, but Gulbin still offers tremendous upside to a Commanders team needing fluid solutions across its front five.

Commanders Need Flexible Contingency Plans Along O-Line

The Commanders must cross-train their backup linemen to build a safety net against further injuries. This process is already playing out at left tackle, after All-Pro Laremy Tunsil suffered what’s likely to be a season-ending biceps injury.

Tunsil’s chosen replacement is third-year pro Brandon Coleman. He can play center and had been competing with Chris Paul at left guard.

Paul “has struggled this summer, often getting pushed back by Washington’s own defensive line or, on Wednesday, by Miami’s front, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Unfortunately, those struggles continued after Paul squared off against the Miami Dolphins in joint practices and Week 1 of the preseason.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw manhandled Paul in practice on Tuesday, per a clip from Washington Informer reporter Skylar Nelson. Anybody can lose a rep or two, but Paul’s shaky displays only add to the uncertainty about Washington’s O-line.

Further problems are evident in the erratic performances of last year’s first-round pick, right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. He needs to lock down one side of the line in Tunsil’s absence, but Conerly’s ongoing frailty could force the Commanders into more position changes.

It’s why moving Gulbin around makes sense. If he made the grade inside, he could help right guard Sam Cosmi slide back out to tackle, where he began his career in the pros.

Alternatively, Gulbin could supplant Paul on the left side and allow the latter to cover at another troublesome spot.