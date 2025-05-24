Commanders ‘Hidden Gem’ Urged to Replace Dante Fowler Jr.

Edge-rusher is still the biggest question mark on the roster for the Washington Commanders, but a “hidden gem” can provide the answers, as long as he replaces the production of 2024 team sack leader Dante Fowler Jr., who bolted in NFL free agency this year.

Fowler provided “tremendous value last season, racking up a team-high 10.5 sacks for Dan Quinn’s defense while playing on a one-year deal for less than $5 million,” according to Around The NFL’s Nick Shook.

Seeing Fowler rejoin the Dallas Cowboys on the veteran market further depleted an already threadbare edge rotation. They didn’t address the position during the 2025 NFL draft, so the Commanders are looking to internal solutions to fix the problem.

As Shook pointed out, “Washington is hoping Dorance Armstrong can step up in his second year with the team after signing a three-year, $33 million deal last offseason. If Armstrong can produce like Fowler did, the change won’t matter much, but Armstrong has never cracked double-digit sacks in his seven-year career.”

Shook might have his reservations about Dorance Armstrong Jr., but one other analyst believes the former Cowboys defensive end has what it takes to adequately replace Fowler.

Commanders Hidden Gem Tipped for Big Year

Armstrong landed with the Commanders last offseason because of his familiarity with the coaching staff. He played for head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. in Dallas, so the scheme suited Armstrong.

That suitability led to five sacks, 24 pressures, 10 hurries and eight quarterback knockdowns during the regular season, but Armstrong took his game up a notch in the playoffs. The 27-year-old logged 3.5 sacks and four QB hits across three games, per Pro Football Reference.

One of those sacks came against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, when Armstrong won clean off the edge.

Dorance Armstrong quick off the edge for a sack on Hurts 💪 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6hTGS13hDJ — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

Armstrong is a skilled outside rusher, but his versatility has SB Nation’s Doug Farrar believing a big season is imminent this year. Farrar noted that “Not only can he get things done from the edge, but two of his sacks and two of his 10 tackles for loss last season came from a three-tech tackle position, so Armstrong also has the multi-gap versatility that Quinn loves in his defensive linemen.”

Moving Armstrong across the front more often and rushing him from multiple spots is one way for Quinn and Whitt to increase the pressure from a group bereft of bluechip talent.

Commanders Lacking Consistent Pass-Rusher After Dante Fowler Jr. Exit

Fowler averaged 2.29 pressures per game, according to Pro Football Reference, compared with Armstrong putting heat on the pocket 1.50 times a game. The challenge for Armstrong is to be more consistently disruptive, a challenge facing every other member of the edge rotation.

Other members include a versatile former New England Patriots disruptor. He’ll be a factor, along with returning veteran Clelin Ferrell and new arrival Jacob Martin.

There’s still room to add a big name or two. Perhaps even a former first-overall draft pick. Or maybe general manager Adam Peters could swing another headline-grabbing trade for an All-Pro quarterback hunter.

If Peters and Co. are content to roll into the new season with what they have up front, Armstrong will take on a more important role. He’ll be under pressure to translate his core skills and intriguing flexibility into more production.