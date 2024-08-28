Commanders Named Fit for ‘Playmaker’ Cut by Chiefs

T

he Washington Commanders released more than one wide receiver on cutdown day, but the team remains a good fit for “playmaker” Kadarius Toney, who was waived by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney’s release was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, on Tuesday, August 27. Rapoport also stated the former first-round pick of the New York Giants will “have a market elsewhere. The talented playmaker’s story isn’t done yet.”

That’s good news for the Commanders, who have been named by Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon as a possible fit for Toney. Kenyon thinks “the Commanders need some juice after just trading away Jahan Dotson.”

It’s a solid argument, but Toney could do more than help the Commanders at receiver. He also possesses running back-type skills, as well as big-play flair in the return game.

The Commanders need a boost in both areas. Particularly after they cut a versatile wideout who was set to be used in multiple ways.

Toney represents a risk because he’s struggled to stay healthy and get along since being selected 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Yet, he’s also a Super Bowl winner whose diverse skill-set would be an asset for Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Kadarius Toney’s Checkered History Tough to Ignore

Toney couldn’t get on the field for the Giants and wasn’t able to avoid mistakes with the Chiefs last season. Those errors were detailed by ESPN’s Adam Teicher: “Twice he deflected what appeared to be easily catchable balls to defenders for interceptions. Toney also appeared to score the winning touchdown after taking a lateral from Travis Kelce late in a Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills, but the play was wiped out when Toney was penalized for being offside and the Chiefs wound up losing the game.”

On-field blunders continued for Toney this preseason, when he committed two penalties on one play against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Those infractions were explained by Nate Taylor of The Athletic: “Kadarius Toney committed 2 penalties on his 1st preseason snap. Toney covered the Irv Smith Jr. (unless Irv lined up improperly) & committed holding penalty while trying to block Khalil Dorsey on the perimeter for Deneric Prince.”

Multiple gaffes weren’t what the Chiefs expected to get when they traded a third-round pick to the Giants for Toney in 2022. Although he helped KC lift the Lombardi Trophy that season, Toney’s subsequent sniping at the Giants and their fans was never a good look.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Toney also comes with legitimate durability concerns. He’s missed numerous games with ankle, shoulder, hamstring and hip injuries.

The list of reasons not to sign Toney is lengthy, but his obvious upside justifies the Commanders taking a risk.

Commanders Should Take Risk

Predicting what Toney will do is no easy task. As Kenyon put it, “On one hand, he’s electric with the ball in his hands and has put together some good games while in the league. On the other, where does someone go when they can’t succeed on the Kansas City Chiefs?”

The Commanders should find out after releasing six receivers on cutdown day, per 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen. Among those shown the exit door was Kazmeir Allen, who had been ticketed for a dual-threat role similar to the one played by San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

Allen was followed by Martavis Bryant, who was attempting a comeback to the pros. Those moves leave the Commanders short at wideout, so Toney could be a factor.

He could also be useful adopting the role Kingsbury wanted Allen to play. Toney has plenty of experience in the backfield and was working with running backs during Chiefs training camp this year, per PJ Green of Fox4 News Kansas City.

The chance to fill two roles on offense isn’t the only good reason for the Commanders to claim Toney. His chops as a returner would also be useful for a special teams unit needing a boost.

Toney’s elusiveness and breakaway speed in the kicking game memorably helped the Chiefs overcome the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

There’s enough incentive for the Commanders to give Toney one more chance to live up to his first-round billing and finally fulfil his potential.