Commanders See Deebo Samuel ‘Type Role’ for Undrafted WR

K

liff Kingsbury gets to find the best ways to use No. 2-overall draft pick Jayden Daniels, but the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator also has exciting plans for undrafted wide receiver Kazmeir Allen. Those plans involve deploying the former UCLA stud in a hybrid running back role similar to how All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a bold blueprint for Allen, who has yet to play a snap of meaningful action in the NFL. Yet, Kingsbury is confident enough in the 24-year-old’s versatile skill-set to put Samuel-like demands on Allen.

Washington’s play-caller explained to ESPN’s John Keim how Allen, who’s operating in the backfield this offseason, is “a guy that we could see similar —I’m not comparing — but Deebo type role to move him around, do different things. He has that type of explosiveness and ability to play in the slot or you can hand it to him.”

More reps at running back is a good way for the Commanders to make use of Allen, but the onus is on last season’s rookie free agent to protect the football and make the plan work.

Kazmeir Allen Must Take Advantage of Deebo Samuel Plan

As Ben Standig of The Athletic pointed out, “Washington began working Kazmeir Allen at RB last week. Kliff Kingsbury mentions to reporters that his ‘explosive’ traits remind him of a Deebo Samuel-type player.”

Significantly, Standig did mention “The Commanders are looking for a way to keep Allen. Whether he takes advantage is the question. Had a fumble last week.”

Positive ball security is how a player like Allen makes the final roster. If he can be trusted to avoid turnovers, the pocket-edition speedster should become a big-play threat running plays like those that help Samuel dominate.

Plays like this end around for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The Niners use the full range of Samuel’s talents by deploying him on a variety of running plays, including attacking the edges. No. 19 is also turned loose between the tackles.

Asking Allen to do similar things is a worthy experiment for Kingsbury and the Commanders to undertake. Mostly because Allen can offer something different to a backfield group otherwise defined by power.

Commanders Need Something Different in Backfield

Washington’s primary rushing trio features bruisers Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. All three stand taller than 5-foot-8 and weigh at least 200 pounds.

Allen is the outlier at 5-foot-8 and 176 pounds. He’s not a short-yardage or goal-line bruiser like Robinson, nor a power back like Rodriguez.

Instead, Allen has sudden-strike capability as an elusive runner with legitimate track speed. Qualities he showed on this 72-yard touchdown run for the Bruins back in 2022.

Allen gives the Commanders big-pay potential on the ground. He’d be at his best running outside, but those worried about how he’d withstand rushing inside, should consider former undersized NFL backs like Danny Woodhead and Dion Lewis.

Both could make hay between the tackles, while also being excellent receivers out of the backfield. That’s another area where Allen should thrive, although he’d face stiff competition from Ekeler and fellow veteran Jeremy McNichols.

Allen’s familiarity with playing wide receiver should give him the edge over McNichols. Especially since the Commanders need to find ways to replace former first-round pick Jahan Dotson after the controversial trade that sent him to NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding some snaps at wideout to Allen’s rushing chores can help Kingsbury expand the Commanders’ offense through the air and on the deck.