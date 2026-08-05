Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Commanders’ Brandon Aiyuk Pursuit After Stefon Diggs Signing

The Washington Commanders have hit the field for training camp, but all eyes were on the front office to see if they would bring another wide receiver to work alongside Terry McLaurin. With Deebo Samuel returning to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency last week, the need for another playmaker only grew.

On Wednesday afternoon, that need was filled, as the team reportedly has signed Stefon Diggs in free agency. For months, rumors linked Washington to former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but as it turns out, Diggs has been the team’s preferred target for quite some time now, and it finally managed to land its guy.

Commanders Always Preferred Stefon Diggs Over Brandon Aiyuk

There has been a lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk and the #Commanders. But Stefon Diggs has been Washington’s primary target to pair alongside Terry McLaurin. I’m told Diggs and Daniels have been in communication, and the deal is now across the finish line. https://t.co/CjgLoGssQ5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

Diggs made a stunning recovery from a torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans to suit up in all 17 games in his lone season with the Patriots. As Drake Maye’s top wide receiver, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, helping lead the team all the way to Super Bowl LX.

For quite some time, though, reports seemed to indicate that Aiyuk was Washington’s preferred target. While he didn’t play at all last season due to his own recovery from a torn ACL and an ongoing dispute with the 49ers, Aiyuk earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team during his last full campaign in the pros in 2023 (75 REC, 1,342 YDS, 7 TD). Beyond that, he has experience playing alongside Jayden Daniels from their time in college with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

With Aiyuk being on the 49ers’ left squad list, they can essentially hold onto him at no cost, and the Commanders never seemed too interested in trading for him, especially amid his recent social media meltdown. The team instead pivoted to Diggs, but according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he was always Washington’s preferred target at wide receiver.

“There has been a lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk and the Commanders. But Stefon Diggs has been Washington’s primary target to pair alongside Terry McLaurin,” Schultz reported in a post on X. “I’m told Diggs and Daniels have been in communication, and the deal is now across the finish line.”

Commanders Move Forward with Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs at WR

While Aiyuk’s ceiling is probably higher than Diggs’ at this stage of their respective careers, there are way too many question marks surrounding San Fran’s embattled pass catcher. Diggs doesn’t exactly have a squeaky-clean record himself, as he’s dealing with off-field legal concerns currently, but at the time of his signing, they don’t seem set to impact his availability for the team.

At this point, it’s tough to know what the future will hold for Aiyuk, but that is no longer the Commanders’ problem. They have found themselves a perfect complement for McLaurin in the passing game, and reports indicate Diggs has already been in communication with Daniels. Now that he’s in town, Washington has everything it needs in order to put together a bounce-back campaign.