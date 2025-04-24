Former Commanders First Round Pick Gets Bad News on Future

One of the reasons the Washington Commanders had so much flexibility this offseason in terms of salary cap is because, for a very long time, the franchise was miserable at picking players in the NFL draft.

That means, when it comes to fifth year options, the Commanders haven’t had to think twice. Because those dudes aren’t usually around at that point.

The Philadelphia Eagles turned down the fifth year option on one of those players with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on April 23. Dotson was a first round pick (No. 16 overall) by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL draft and was traded to the Eagles along with a 2025 fifth round pick in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, 2025 fifth round pick and 2025 seventh round pick before the 2024 season.

“#Eagles are declining the 5th-year option on WR Jahan Dotson, per source,” FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on April 23. “This puts the former No. 16 pick in a contract year for this upcoming season.”

The Commanders turned the trade haul from Dotson into something even better, using the 2025 third round pick (No. 79 overall) acquired from the Eagles as part of the trade package used to obtain left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans on March 10.

Brutal NFL Draft Purge for Commanders First Round Picks

Of Washington’s 8 first round picks from 2017 to 2023 — the Commanders had 2 first round picks in 2019 — only defensive tackle Daron Payne remains on the roster in 2025. In a one year stretch from November 2023 to November 2024, the Commanders parted ways with 5 of those picks.

Washington traded edge rusher and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and edge rusher Montez Sweat midway through the 2023 season and Dotson before the 2024 season. Linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. were both released early in the 2024 regular season.

The best of all of those picks, 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, was released by the Commanders on March 7 in a salary cap move and signed a 3-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings on March 11.

Dotson Showed Signs of Life in Eagles’ Super Bowl Run

While the Eagles drafted Dotson to be their WR3 option behind stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, he seemed lost on offense during the regular season and finished with career lows of 19 receptions for 216 yards and no touchdowns.

In the postseason, Dotson was a different player. He had a touchdown reception in a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, then followed that with 2 receptions for 42 yards in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. That included a diving, 28-yard catch in the first quarter that set up the Eagles’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run from Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

“It’s everything I dreamed of, it’s everything I came here to get,” Dotson said after the Super Bowl. “… If I would have told you 365 days ago that I’d be here you would have laughed at me. I’m blessed to be here. Truly blessed.”