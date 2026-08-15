Kaytron Allen Reacts to Commanders’ Running Back’s Preseason Challenge

Rookie Kaytron Allen didn’t gash the Miami Dolphins for 85 yards on 23 rushing attempts in Week 1 of the preseason just to showcase his own talents. The sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft also felt challenged by the performance of a fellow first-year running back for the Washington Commanders.

Allen admitted “when he saw Robert Henry having success it ‘got me going.’ Said after Henry scored he knew he had to as well. Said Henry is his ‘dog,'” per ESPN’s John Keim.

It was hard to ignore what Henry Jr. produced during Washington’s 20-7 win at Northwest Stadium on Friday, August 14. The undrafted free agent supplemented Allen’s efforts with an impressive 75 yards from just 12 rushes.

Henry and Allen also added touchdowns on the ground to lay down their own markers in a crowded competition for carries. Albeit in different ways.

Kaytron Allen Backing Up His Own Challenge

Allen has been considered a draft steal this offseason. Somebody capable of replacing Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the power-style, goal-line back in Washington’s offense.

The Commanders got ample proof of Allen’s short-yardage talents when he ploughed into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter against the Dolphins.

Allen’s bringing vital, niche skills to a revamped backfield, but the former Penn State star has greater ambitions than being a situational back. The 23-year-old has already warned his fellow backs he’s going to be intense in the pursuit of a heavy workload.

That intensity was evident on this long gain against the Dolphins. Allen showed he can be a featured runner by using a nifty cutback move to get free, before breaking a tackle in traffic.

This punishing run is typical of the rushing style that’s made Allen a potential hidden gem, but Henry offers arguably a more dynamic quality.

Commanders Boosted by Rookie’s ‘Twitchy’ Breakout

Henry’s been building buzz since joining the Commanders, despite going undrafted. His breakaway speed continues to inspire the excitement and has Henry primed to earn a roster spot.

The 24-year-old showed off his suddenness around the corner when he sped past Dolphins’ defenders for a 22-yard touchdown.

Plays like this helped to highlight what Henry called his “twitchy” skill-set, per Keim. Elusiveness and acceleration are the foundation of breakaway runs, and that sudden-strike capability can’t be undervalued.

The Commanders need more big plays on the ground after producing a mere 11 runs of 20-plus yards last season. Including just five of 40 or more yards.

Injecting some juice into a pedestrian rushing attack is one reason why the Commanders overhauled the running back rotation. Henry and Allen joined veteran additions Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, alongside incumbents Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols.

The new recruits naturally face different expectations. One is touted as a “sleeper” able to contribute in multiple ways to both phases of the offense. Meanwhile, the Commanders are prompted to ditch another experienced back.

Some reshuffling is inevitable, but Allen and Henry have given coaches ample reasons to keep giving them carries this preseason. They offer complementary skills to enrich a running back by committee approach, or at least represent quality depth, either on the final roster or stashed on the practice squad.

Allen and Henry continuing to push each other to be better can only give the Commanders good problems to solve.