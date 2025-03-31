Commanders a Fit for Pro Bowl ‘Chain-Mover’ in Free Agency

Free agency is winding down, but that doesn’t mean the Washington Commanders should be done adding veteran talent, especially when a Pro Bowl “chain-mover” is still available on the market.

The free agent in question is former Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen. He’s a good fit for the Commanders, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

He pointed out how 2024 NFL draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams “relied on Allen in a directionless offense that finished with the second-fewest passing yards and 28th in scoring for the 2024 campaign. The veteran receiver converted first downs on 43 out of his 70 catches.”

Moton believes Allen “can do the same for a team with a young quarterback in the upcoming term. Perhaps the Tennessee Titans will reach out to him, though he could be looking for offers from playoff-contending squads after a frustrating year in Chicago.”

The Commanders tick both boxes as a contender led by a gifted young quarterback in the form of Jayden Daniels. Last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year would surely appreciate Allen’s enduring and niche skills co-existing nicely with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

Keenan Allen Would Make Jayden Daniels Better

A wideout with Allen’s knack for getting open would only be good for Daniels’ development. As Moton pointed out, Allen remains “a chain-mover who can be a reliable red-zone threat.”

Few receivers work as well between the numbers as Allen. At least when he’s healthy. Staying that way has been a problem for a 32-year-old who’s only completed a full season four times since entering the pros as a third-round pick of the then-San Diego Chargers back in 2013.

When he’s avoided injury, Allen has been a consistent safety valve for his quarterbacks. Particularly on third down.

Allen turned 43 of his 70 catches into first downs last season, per Pro Football Reference. He also averaged 10.2 yards on football’s money down, according to ESPN.

Allen’s lasting talent as a coverage beater from the inside makes him an ideal complement to McLaurin and Samuel.

Commanders Can Build Elite Trio of Wide Receivers

McLaurin is already a game-breaker, but one who does his best work from the perimeter. His skill-set suits offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who likes an outside receiver to be the focal point of his passing game and rarely moves his go-to target.

Kingsbury will be able to motion Samuel around formations since the All-Pro has long been a roving, dual-threat playmaker. What’s missing is a natural from the slot.

Enter Allen, who played 364 slot snaps in 2024, per Player Profiler. His expertise in this area makes Allen an instant upgrade over last season’s third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, who struggled to make an impact.

Combining Allen with McLaurin and Samuel would equip Daniels with an enviable trio of pass-catchers. Doing so fits the win-now mode the Commanders have been in this offseason, a team-building philosophy exemplified by the trades for Samuel and All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Shaking loose a few more free agency dollars for Allen would be smarter than using the draft for receiver help. Especially when finding a rookie to replace a starter in the backfield makes more sense.