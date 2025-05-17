Commanders $15 Million Rookie Called Out for ‘Lack of Brute Strength’

When it comes to football prodigies, Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. just about fits the bill.
It’s the reason why the 21-year-old was picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, left the University of Oregon after just 3 seasons of college football and why he’s being counted on to eventually protect the blind side of superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels for the next decade.
Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson singled out the Commanders regular season opener against the visiting New York Giants on September 7 as one of the “Most Exciting Rookie Matchups” early in the 2025 season because Conerly will presumably get to square off against Giants rookie edge rusher and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.
The 2 players met once before, when Conerly and No. 1 Oregon defeated Carter and No. 3 Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.
“Last season, they faced off in the Big Ten championship game,” Parson wrote on May 16. “Conerly pitched a shutout by not allowing a single sack, quarterback hit, pressure or hurry. He was able to match Carter’s speed and explosiveness around the arc. If they face off in one-on-one pass-blocking situations, Carter will need to exploit Conerly’s lack of brute strength as a counter to his speed rush. This matchup could help swing the momentum of the game.”
Commanders Building Roster Around Daniels
In the first opportunity to draft new players since picking Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, the Commanders made it clear they are building their roster around the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler — and the first chance they had to add someone they took Conerly.
To be clear, the Commanders feel like the future is now. And they view themselves as Super Bowl contenders in 2025. That’s understandable after Washington went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game in Daniels’ rookie season with a mostly patchwork roster.
As the No. 29 overall pick, Conerly is in line for a 4-year, $15.6 million roookie contract.
From ESPN’s John Keim: “Washington wants to build a fortress in front of quarterback Jayden Daniels. It has revamped its offensive line this offseason by trading for Laremy Tunsil and by drafting Conerly, who can play either guard or tackle. In three of the last four regular-season games, Daniels’ sack percentage was 10.4 or higher and the pressure percentage 37.5 or greater. Daniels can run, but he’s a passer first and this should provide him more chances to hang in the pocket and throw the ball. Washington can now envision its starting five for the next several years with Tunsil, Conerly, guard Sam Cosmi, center Tyler Biadasz and Brandon Coleman.”
Carter’s NFL Introduction: Pretty Awkward, Actually
Carter decided to make things super awkward from the jump by asking Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor if he could bring his famous No. 56 jersey out of retirement. Taylor, widely regarded as the greatest defensive player in NFL history, understandably turned him down.
Carter then tried to get his college jersey — No. 11 — from another Giants legend in quarterback Phil Simms, who has also had his number retired. Simms also turned him down and Carter ultimately settled on No. 51.
Comments
Commanders $15 Million Rookie Called Out for ‘Lack of Brute Strength’