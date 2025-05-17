Commanders $15 Million Rookie Called Out for ‘Lack of Brute Strength’

When it comes to football prodigies, Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. just about fits the bill.

It’s the reason why the 21-year-old was picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, left the University of Oregon after just 3 seasons of college football and why he’s being counted on to eventually protect the blind side of superstar quarterback Jayden Daniels for the next decade.

Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson singled out the Commanders regular season opener against the visiting New York Giants on September 7 as one of the “Most Exciting Rookie Matchups” early in the 2025 season because Conerly will presumably get to square off against Giants rookie edge rusher and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

The 2 players met once before, when Conerly and No. 1 Oregon defeated Carter and No. 3 Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.