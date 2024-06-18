Proposed Commanders Trade Would Land Disgruntled 49ers WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk told Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels that “they don’t want me back,” leading to questions about his future with the team.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to Jayden Daniels, via his TikTok: “They said they don’t want me back… I swear.”pic.twitter.com/2ln0dX2KGQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 17, 2024

Aiyuk is looking for a new contract but has yet to receive one. Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates at Arizona State, adding some intrigue to the possibility of him wanting to team up with his college quarterback.

In a proposed Heavy Sports trade, the Commanders would be moving Dyami Brown and more for the 49ers star.

Commanders would get: Aiyuk

49ers would get: Brown, 2025 second-round pick

Washington Commanders Named ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for Aiyuk

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports examined five landing spots for Aiyuk, listing the Washington Commanders.

Benjamin wrote that it’s no coincidence that Aiyuk told Daniels about his contract situation. Perhaps Aiyuk telling Daniels about the situation doesn’t mean much due to them having a relationship, but Benjamin believes it’s something to monitor.

“Is it a coincidence Aiyuk vented about his contract holdup to new Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels? No, because the two were once teammates at Arizona State,” Benjamin wrote on June 18.

“Now how about a reunion? Terry McLaurin is already well-paid as the No. 1 for Washington, but new coach Dan Quinn has prioritized veteran depth this offseason, and there are other San Francisco ties in D.C., where ex-49ers staffers, including Commies general manager Adam Peters, now reside.”

Commanders general manager Adam Peters was a part of the decision when the San Francisco 49ers traded back up into the first round and drafted Aiyuk with the No. 25 overall pick in 2020. Peters served as the assistant GM for the 49ers before landing the Commanders gig in 2024.

Having a history with Aiyuk could intrigue him to go out and make a trade for the player he drafted.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 49ers want Aiyuk, but they aren’t willing to show that they’ll meet market value. The Commanders have the cap space to do so.

“They’re going to see what happens over the next six weeks leading into training camp,” Fowler said on June 16. “The 49ers want Aiyuk long-term in the fold but so far, they have not been willing to show that they’re going to meet the market of wide receiver, which we’re seeing these massive numbers.”

How Aiyuk Would Help the Commanders Offense

The Washington Commanders offense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. They scored the eighth fewest points per game and had just one player with more than 613 receiving yards on the team.

Terry McLaurin had 1,002 yards, and Curtis Samuel posted 613. However, Samuel left in free agency to the Buffalo Bills.

Jahan Dotson finished with 518 yards, and no other player on the roster hit the 500-yard mark.

Aiyuk would have an opportunity to be the WR1 after his best season yet in 2023-24. The 26-year-old had 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Not only would Aiyuk help the team perform better, but he’d also given Daniels another much-needed weapon. An offense featuring Daniels, Aiyuk, McLaurin, and Austin Ekeler could help the rookie as he learns how to play in the NFL.